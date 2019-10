On Oct. 15, the Early Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Curiosities inside the Heartland Mall at 300 Early Blvd.

Early Chamber Board Members and Ambassadors gathered to welcome business owner Carolyn Slaughter and her team of Billie Dickerson and Jana Brown.

Stop by see the team and pick up a gift for that special someone. Also, join them on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for “Saturday Sidewalk Shopping in the Mall."

For more information call (325)641-0261.