Thursday forecast for Austin: The day will be a delightful one when it comes to the weather, y'all!

You may need to start off carrying a light jacket with you as temperatures were only at 56 degrees around 6:15 a.m.

Later in the day, mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by a high temperature of around 75 degrees, the National Weather Service said. That's several degrees cooler than normal, but hey, at least you won't be sweating through summer-like temperatures!

A cool low of 54 degrees is expected at nighttime when skies are mostly clear, forecasters said.

The weekend will warm up a bit into the 80s and 90s, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with patchy fog before 9 a.m. and a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 90. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become west-southwest after midnight. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 80. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 80. Clear at night with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 81.