Twenty years ago, former Lakeway resident Melissa Rice was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We had just moved to Colorado, and I had been there for three weeks,” Rice said. “I knew nobody. I knew no doctors, nothing, when I found a lump in my breast. The only name that came to mind was Susan G. Komen.”

Rice said she called her local Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization, the Dallas-based nonprofit foundation focused on eradicating breast cancer, and a staffer pointed her to a physician. She said she ultimately found a great support group that guided her through treatment.

Living in San Marcos now, Rice was in town Oct. 9 to participate in the 13th annual Lakeway Ladies Golf Association’s Rally FORE the Cure Golf Tournament at the Yaupon Golf Course. Conducted through the Susan G. Komen Greater Central and East Texas affiliate, the program raises funds to support women with breast cancer who live in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell counties.

Rally for the Cure is a Komen program that supports the organization's goals of eliminating breast cancer through local golf, tennis and social events. It provides materials for the event including decorations, prizes and breast health information, with each participant receiving a goody bag. According to Komen’s website, since its inception in 1996, Rally has included more than 2.5 million participants overall, raising more than $77 million for Komen.

The Lakeway Rally—which includes a luncheon, raffle and silent auction—was founded by Beverly Reid, a 26-year survivor of the disease, who wanted to continue the tradition she enjoyed in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, after relocating to Lakeway. At the time, Reid asked the LLGA Board to host the program and include the event in its 2005-6 budget. Forty Lakeway Country Club lady golfers showed up for the inaugural event, with golfers and their friends from other local clubs joining the event over the years.

Now, the program includes 100 women who make up 25 foursomes.

“People heard we were doing a Rally for the Cure, and they wanted to participate,” Reid said.

Although the program is capped so the course doesn’t get overcrowded, there’s always a waiting list, volunteer Stephanie Sampson said.

The tournament requires a “pink tide,” with golfers dressed in shades of the color that’s used to support breast cancer survivors. The group gathers around a Komen logo for the annual photo at the Yaupon Clubhouse.

For the past 11 years, Reid has been joined by co-chair Vivian Craft and 10 to 12 committee members, retaining the same recipe for the event season-after-season.

“We listen to each other,” Craft said of the secret to the duo’s success that has spanned more than a decade.

Although the organization raised $16,000 last year, a high for the program, the 2019 tourney set a record-breaking tally at $18,500, with more donations still pouring in as of Oct. 11, Craft said. The local Rally has garnered more than $68,500 since its inception.

Both LLGA programs donate funds for team prizes and area businesses offer auction items including rounds of golf, facials and international vacations, she said.

Besides contributing to the cause, players may come away from the event with a new golf buddy since the slate of foursomes is left to Lakeway’s Yaupon pro shop staff who mix members from the various clubs together, pairing players who have higher handicaps with those who have lower handicaps, Craft said.

Planning for the following year’s program begins the day after the prior rally ends since many sponsors require budget approval in January for their contributions to be itemized in their fiscal budgets, Reid said. The committee starts meeting in earnest in June to prepare for the October event.

Reid said the businesses they solicit year after year “know it’s a good cause and they’re very open to giving us the items.” Sampson estimates about 90% of the business owners who are asked to contribute say, “yes.”

“It’s been a process of developing this relationship with the vendors in Lakeway,” Reid said.

In addition to the many sponsors who contribute each year—including Lexus of Lakeway and Golf Cars of Austin—most players are also repeat patrons.

Although Lakeway resident Susan Steele has been participating and volunteering in the golf tournament for years “to support other local women who have had breast cancer,” she bowed out from competing this year since she’s currently going through treatment for the disease. Steele said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August, five years after her daughter was told she had the disease.

“This (diagnosis) obviously puts more depth into (the event),” she said.

Rally participant Kathy McCoy said her mother passed away from breast cancer but counts her sister among the disease’s survivors. She’s joined the Lakeway event for all of its 13 years “to honor and remember them.”

Similarly, Flintrock Falls player Bee DeCordova said her grandmother succumbed to breast cancer while her cousin survived. Sampson said she participates in the Rally because her sister is a survivor.

“All these women coming out here in the pink, and we’ve all either had a sister or a mother who has had breast cancer,” Reid said, adding her 33-year-old niece is currently battling the disease. “We want research done to find a cure. We all are affected so we all support this cause. And it’s a lot of fun.”