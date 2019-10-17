A Brown County man was indicted on charges of burglary, assault family violence and retaliation in connection with three events earlier this year involving the same victim, court records show.

The September session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned the indictments against Bryan Penn, 27, records show.

Penn is accused by indictment of entering a home on Feb. 26 and attempting to steal a woman’s vehicle; hitting the same woman in her face or head on Aug. 15; and breaking a window in the woman’s car and slashing her tire on Aug. 21 in retaliation of the woman being a witness, records show.

Penn remains in the Brown County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $152,000.

Others indicted, according to information from District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:

• Layne Dorsett, DWI

• Victoria Bass, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

• Grafton Joel Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance

• Bo Earl Blair, DWI

• Ryan Wesley Parks, unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary of building

• Caleb Wayne Salge, failure to register as sex offender (three counts)

• Theodore Irvin Blaine, failure to register as sex offender

• Justin Leigh Early, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering

• David Duke Griffin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone repeat offender

• Stephen Court Barbaree, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone repeat/habitual offender

• Veronica Leah Coffey, AKA Veronica Leah Ashby, continuous violence against the family

• Cheryl Ann Carpenter, assault family violence enhanced

• Stewart Grant Reynolds, evidence tampering

• Joshua Lee Owen, assault family violence enhanced repeat offender

• Jesse Allen Ellis Jr., DWI repeat offender

• Peggy Sue Wentworth, injury to elderly individual

• Samantha Ching Stevens, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone repeat offender, evidence tampering

• Tasha Richelle Lynch, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

• Alisabel Lopez, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

• Christian Lewis, forgery

• Kristopher Scott Squyres, AKA Christopher Scott Squires, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

• Charles Kyle Nelson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

• Jeffrey Lee Schafer, possession of a controlled substance

• Roberto Hernandez, continuous violence against the family

• Trinity Elisha McCreary, assault of public servant