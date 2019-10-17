A 19-year-old Brownwood man took a plea deal Thursday in 35th District Court for his role in the May 27 drug-related robbery and shooting at a south Brownwood residence and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Ledon Ayers pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, which brought the 35-year term, and to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which netted a concurrent 20-year term, defense attorney John Lee Blagg said.

The deadly weapon in the robbery was a handgun, and the deadly weapon in the assault was a rifle which Ayers fired, striking a 17-year-old girl in the leg, Blagg said.

District Judge Steve Ellis approved the plea deal negotiated between Blagg and First Assistant District Attorney Elisha Bird.

The shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of First Street, left two people with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened after a female went to the residence to attempt to buy marijuana, police said earlier. Blagg said he had hoped to get a deal for 30 years in prison for his client. The state initially offered 40 years, Blagg said. He said he believes his client did the “right thing” in taking the 35-year deal.

“If we took it to a jury trial, I think he would have gotten life,” Blagg said.

In an unrelated case, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sex-related offenses.

Ellis approved a plea bargain and sentenced Nicholas DeWayne Sterling after Sterling pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and possession of child pornography. Ellis also sentenced Sterling to eight years in prison after adjudicating Sterling for sexual assault of a child.

All of the sentences will run concurrently.

Court records show Sterling was placed on 10 years deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 in 2018.

Sterling was arrested July 31, 2019 for failure to register as a sex offender and bonded out of jail Aug. 12, jail records state.

Sterling was arrested two days later on a new charge of online solicitation of a child, jail records state.

Allegations in the online solicitation case were cited in the district attorney’s office’s motion to adjudicate.