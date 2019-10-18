ALL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)

MONDAY — Mandarin Orange Yogurt Parfait W/ Graham Crackers, Unsweetened Applesauce

TUESDAY — Baked French Toast Sticks, Diced Peaches

WEDNESDAY — Mini Stuffed Strawberry Cream Cheese Bagels, Diced Pears in light syrup

THURSDAY – Egg & Cheese English Muffin, Diced Peaches

FRIDAY – Blueberry Breakfast on a Stick, Sweet Mixed Fruit

ELEMENTARY/ COGGIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

Lunch

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll, Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Steamed Baby Carrots, Juicy Pineapple Tidbits

TUESDAY — Homemade Chicken Tacos, Toasted Italian Melt Panini, Ham & Cheese Sandwich W/ Crackers, Whole Yellow Corn, Diced Peaches

WEDNESDAY — Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, Ham Macaroni & Cheese, Spiced Charro Beans, Diced Pears in light syrup

THURSDAY — Grilled Cheeseburger, Small Southwestern Chicken Salad, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, Crispy Tater Tots, Diced Peaches

FRIDAY — Classic Pepperoni Pizza, Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Whole Grain Chicken Fajita Melt Panini, Buttered Green Peas, Sweet Mixed Fruit

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Cheesy Nachos w/Spanish Rice, Seasoned Chicken Quesadilla, Tuna Salad Wrap

TUESDAY — Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Large Fresh Chicken Caesar Salad with Croutons & Roll

WEDNESDAY — Homemade Taco Beef Pie, Ham & Cheese Salad W/ Croutons, Traditional Philly Cheese Steak

THURSDAY – Orange Roasted Chicken with Seasoned Brown Rice, Sweet & Sour Roasted Chicken with Seasoned Brown Rice, Small Southwest Chicken Salad w/ Crackers

FRIDAY – Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, Baked Chicken Parmesan Sub, Spaghetti W/ Meatsauce & Breadstick

HIGH SCHOOL

Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Mini Chicken Corn Dog, BBQ Dog, Savory Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Dinner Roll

TUESDAY — Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll, Homemade BBQ Glazed Roasted Chicken with Whole Wheat Roll & Seasoned Brown Rice, Hot & Spicy Popcorn Chicken w/Roll, Beefy Rotini W/ Breadstick

WEDNESDAY — Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, Toasted Tuna Melt on Croissant, Fresh Daily Ham & Cheese Panini, Large Crispy Chicken Salad with Whole Grain Crackers

THURSDAY – Spaghetti W/ Meatsauce & Breadstick, Savory Meatball Sub, Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Golden Chicken Corn Dog

FRIDAY – Whole Grain BBQ Dipper Sub without Cheese, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Seasoned Beef Quesadilla

Early ISD

ALL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)

MONDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt, muffin

TUESDAY — Breakfast taquito, breakfast strudel, cheese stick

WEDNESDAY — Waffles, sausage, breakfast parfait

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, yogurt

FRIDAY — French toast, sausage, muffin, yogurt

ALL SCHOOLS

Lunch (Includes fruit and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Enchiladas, taquitos, queso, beans, corn, salsa, seasonal fruit, fruit crisp

TUESDAY — Meatball sub sandwich, tater tots, chili cheese combo, veggie cup, strawberries

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad, grapes

THURSDAY – Pizza, salad, corn, tomato cup, fruity gelatin

FRIDAY — Hamburger, cheeseburger, burger salad, potato bowl, roll, cucumber slices, carrots, cinnamon applesauce, cookie

Bangs ISD

ALL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Cereal, bug bites

TUESDAY – Breakfast pizza

WEDNESDAY – Sausage biscuit, jelly

THURSDAY – Kolache, cheese stick

FRIDAY – Pancake wrap, syrup, yogurt

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Lunch (Served with milk, fruit daily.)

MONDAY – BBQ on a bun, green beans, garden salad, pineapples, cookie

TUESDAY – Frito pie, corn, salsa, veggie cup, salad, oranges

WEDNESDAY – Pizza, tater tots, carrots, fruit salad

THURSDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, cobbler

FRIDAY – Hot dogs, tater tots, baked beans, grapes

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Lunch (Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Pizza, tater tots, carrots, snowball salad

TUESDAY – Frito pie, beans, salsa, salad, veggie cup, orange smiles

WEDNESDAY – Lasagna, garlic bread, Tuscan vegetables, broccoli, fruit cup, cobbler

THURSDAY – Fried chicken, potatoes, gravy, biscuit, corn, grapes

FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, chips, green beans, garden salad, pineapples, cookie

HIGH SCHOOL

Lunch (Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)

MONDAY – Texas basket

TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, beans, salsa, hot cinnamon apples, sherbet cup

WEDNESDAY – Calzones, marinara sauce, Tuscan vegetables, cake

THURSDAY – Breaded chicken patty, gravy, roll, potatoes, green beans

FRIDAY – Ranchero wrap, corn, snowball salad

Blanket ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Kolache

TUESDAY – Cheese omelet, toast

WEDNESDAY – Waffles, sausage

THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY – Donut holes, sausage

Lunch

(Served with milk daily.)

MONDAY – Taquitos, queso, beans, corn, salsa, garden salad

TUESDAY – Meatball subs, tater tots, veggie cup, Jello

WEDNESDAY – Fish sticks, mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad

THURSDAY – Turkey and cheese melt, chips, corn, tomato cup, fruity Jello

FRIDAY – Hamburger, oven fries, salad garnish, cucumber, carrot, Rice Krispie Treat

Brookesmith ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Sausage kolache, yogurt

TUESDAY – Chicken and biscuit

WEDNESDAY – Power breakfast

THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY – Cinnamon roll, sausage link

Lunch

(Served with milk daily.)

MONDAY – Taquitos, queso, beans, corn

TUESDAY – Frito pie, cucumber slices, baby carrots, apple sauce

WEDNESDAY – Asian stir fry, flat bread, garden salad, pineapple cup

THURSDAY – Pizza dippers, marinara, corn, bell pepper cup

FRIDAY – Meatball sub, tater tots, veggie cup, mixed fruit cup

May ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Chicken biscuit

TUESDAY — Yogurt, toast

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza

THURSDAY – Scrambled eggs, bacon

FRIDAY – Bagels, cream cheese

Lunch

(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)

MONDAY — Pizza, veggie nuggets, corn

TUESDAY — Steak fingers, tater tots, mixed vegetables, rolls

WEDNESDAY — Beef and cheese burrito, chili, cheese, ranch beans

THURSDAY – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls

FRIDAY – Chicken on a bun, chips, cooked carrots, broccoli

Zephyr ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt

TUESDAY — Cheese omelet wrap

WEDNESDAY — Chicken and biscuit

THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt

FRIDAY – Donut, sausage

Lunch

(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)

MONDAY — Country fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, okra, rolls, strawberries

TUESDAY — Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders, biscuit, gravy, broccoli, sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie

THURSDAY – Meat and cheese chalupas, salsa, cucumbers, beans, salad, applesauce

FRIDAY – Baja fish sticks, mac and cheese, coleslaw, green beans, pears, brownie