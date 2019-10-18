ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)
MONDAY — Mandarin Orange Yogurt Parfait W/ Graham Crackers, Unsweetened Applesauce
TUESDAY — Baked French Toast Sticks, Diced Peaches
WEDNESDAY — Mini Stuffed Strawberry Cream Cheese Bagels, Diced Pears in light syrup
THURSDAY – Egg & Cheese English Muffin, Diced Peaches
FRIDAY – Blueberry Breakfast on a Stick, Sweet Mixed Fruit
ELEMENTARY/ COGGIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS
Lunch
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll, Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Steamed Baby Carrots, Juicy Pineapple Tidbits
TUESDAY — Homemade Chicken Tacos, Toasted Italian Melt Panini, Ham & Cheese Sandwich W/ Crackers, Whole Yellow Corn, Diced Peaches
WEDNESDAY — Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, Ham Macaroni & Cheese, Spiced Charro Beans, Diced Pears in light syrup
THURSDAY — Grilled Cheeseburger, Small Southwestern Chicken Salad, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, Crispy Tater Tots, Diced Peaches
FRIDAY — Classic Pepperoni Pizza, Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Whole Grain Chicken Fajita Melt Panini, Buttered Green Peas, Sweet Mixed Fruit
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Cheesy Nachos w/Spanish Rice, Seasoned Chicken Quesadilla, Tuna Salad Wrap
TUESDAY — Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Large Fresh Chicken Caesar Salad with Croutons & Roll
WEDNESDAY — Homemade Taco Beef Pie, Ham & Cheese Salad W/ Croutons, Traditional Philly Cheese Steak
THURSDAY – Orange Roasted Chicken with Seasoned Brown Rice, Sweet & Sour Roasted Chicken with Seasoned Brown Rice, Small Southwest Chicken Salad w/ Crackers
FRIDAY – Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, Baked Chicken Parmesan Sub, Spaghetti W/ Meatsauce & Breadstick
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Mini Chicken Corn Dog, BBQ Dog, Savory Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Dinner Roll
TUESDAY — Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll, Homemade BBQ Glazed Roasted Chicken with Whole Wheat Roll & Seasoned Brown Rice, Hot & Spicy Popcorn Chicken w/Roll, Beefy Rotini W/ Breadstick
WEDNESDAY — Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, Toasted Tuna Melt on Croissant, Fresh Daily Ham & Cheese Panini, Large Crispy Chicken Salad with Whole Grain Crackers
THURSDAY – Spaghetti W/ Meatsauce & Breadstick, Savory Meatball Sub, Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Golden Chicken Corn Dog
FRIDAY – Whole Grain BBQ Dipper Sub without Cheese, Juicy Turkey Hot Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Seasoned Beef Quesadilla
Early ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)
MONDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt, muffin
TUESDAY — Breakfast taquito, breakfast strudel, cheese stick
WEDNESDAY — Waffles, sausage, breakfast parfait
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, yogurt
FRIDAY — French toast, sausage, muffin, yogurt
ALL SCHOOLS
Lunch (Includes fruit and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Enchiladas, taquitos, queso, beans, corn, salsa, seasonal fruit, fruit crisp
TUESDAY — Meatball sub sandwich, tater tots, chili cheese combo, veggie cup, strawberries
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad, grapes
THURSDAY – Pizza, salad, corn, tomato cup, fruity gelatin
FRIDAY — Hamburger, cheeseburger, burger salad, potato bowl, roll, cucumber slices, carrots, cinnamon applesauce, cookie
Bangs ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Cereal, bug bites
TUESDAY – Breakfast pizza
WEDNESDAY – Sausage biscuit, jelly
THURSDAY – Kolache, cheese stick
FRIDAY – Pancake wrap, syrup, yogurt
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – BBQ on a bun, green beans, garden salad, pineapples, cookie
TUESDAY – Frito pie, corn, salsa, veggie cup, salad, oranges
WEDNESDAY – Pizza, tater tots, carrots, fruit salad
THURSDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, cobbler
FRIDAY – Hot dogs, tater tots, baked beans, grapes
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Pizza, tater tots, carrots, snowball salad
TUESDAY – Frito pie, beans, salsa, salad, veggie cup, orange smiles
WEDNESDAY – Lasagna, garlic bread, Tuscan vegetables, broccoli, fruit cup, cobbler
THURSDAY – Fried chicken, potatoes, gravy, biscuit, corn, grapes
FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, chips, green beans, garden salad, pineapples, cookie
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)
MONDAY – Texas basket
TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, beans, salsa, hot cinnamon apples, sherbet cup
WEDNESDAY – Calzones, marinara sauce, Tuscan vegetables, cake
THURSDAY – Breaded chicken patty, gravy, roll, potatoes, green beans
FRIDAY – Ranchero wrap, corn, snowball salad
Blanket ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Kolache
TUESDAY – Cheese omelet, toast
WEDNESDAY – Waffles, sausage
THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY – Donut holes, sausage
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Taquitos, queso, beans, corn, salsa, garden salad
TUESDAY – Meatball subs, tater tots, veggie cup, Jello
WEDNESDAY – Fish sticks, mac and cheese, green beans, garden salad
THURSDAY – Turkey and cheese melt, chips, corn, tomato cup, fruity Jello
FRIDAY – Hamburger, oven fries, salad garnish, cucumber, carrot, Rice Krispie Treat
Brookesmith ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Sausage kolache, yogurt
TUESDAY – Chicken and biscuit
WEDNESDAY – Power breakfast
THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY – Cinnamon roll, sausage link
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Taquitos, queso, beans, corn
TUESDAY – Frito pie, cucumber slices, baby carrots, apple sauce
WEDNESDAY – Asian stir fry, flat bread, garden salad, pineapple cup
THURSDAY – Pizza dippers, marinara, corn, bell pepper cup
FRIDAY – Meatball sub, tater tots, veggie cup, mixed fruit cup
May ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Chicken biscuit
TUESDAY — Yogurt, toast
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza
THURSDAY – Scrambled eggs, bacon
FRIDAY – Bagels, cream cheese
Lunch
(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)
MONDAY — Pizza, veggie nuggets, corn
TUESDAY — Steak fingers, tater tots, mixed vegetables, rolls
WEDNESDAY — Beef and cheese burrito, chili, cheese, ranch beans
THURSDAY – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls
FRIDAY – Chicken on a bun, chips, cooked carrots, broccoli
Zephyr ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt
TUESDAY — Cheese omelet wrap
WEDNESDAY — Chicken and biscuit
THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt
FRIDAY – Donut, sausage
Lunch
(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)
MONDAY — Country fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, okra, rolls, strawberries
TUESDAY — Pizza, garden salad, carrots, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Chicken tenders, biscuit, gravy, broccoli, sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie
THURSDAY – Meat and cheese chalupas, salsa, cucumbers, beans, salad, applesauce
FRIDAY – Baja fish sticks, mac and cheese, coleslaw, green beans, pears, brownie