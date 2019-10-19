Honey Bee Natural Foods was voted Best Health Food Store in the 2019 Best of Brown County reader's choice voting, and owner Carrol Wells recently provided detailed information regarding the history of the business, as well as the goods and products it provides local residents.

Honey Bee was founded in 1989 as Wells and her husband decided to buy a health food business together — that she knew nothing about, but agreed to help him operate for a month.

A month turned into 30 years and Wells is going stronger than ever raising the Brown County Honey Bee babies’ generation after generation.

“I still have the store, but not the husband,” Wells joked.

Honey Bee started small until Wells decided to become active with the Natural Product Association to grow and educate herself on the business.

The former Bangs mayor was later elected president of the Southwest Region of NPA, serving for 16 years while fostering a deep passion regarding the care and wellness of others.

When taking your first step toward good health, evaluate your health and what you need. “Health is more than food,” Wells said. The store is big on sickness prevention.

If you're looking for hair products, facial treatments, or health and wellness items, The Honey Bee carries all products to detox and rejuvenate yourself in time for the holiday season.

And with the holidays right around the corner, Wells recommends essential oils, frankincense, myrrh, and a diffuser — particularly at Thanksgiving with orange clove oils and Christmas with cinnamon scent oils.

“They’re not just to smell good, they all have great health benefits,” Wells said.

Whatever the store doesn’t carry that’s needed by the customer, The Honey Bee will special order the item and have it waiting at the store for you.

“We're like your own personal store,” Wells said.

Over the years the medical industry has changed how they think about health food stores. Once taboo, doctors now send their patients to the trusted Honey Bee Natural Foods store for items.

The Honey Bee will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a customer appreciation day on Dec. 5. Wells encourages any and all to come out and enjoy food, drinks, refreshments and everything Honey Bee Natural Foods offers.