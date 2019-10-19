More than 50 Texas State Technical College students from the Abilene, Brownwood and Sweetwater campuses took a road trip early Thursday to attend the Industry Job Fair on the Waco campus.

There, they had the opportunity to meet with around 100 potential employers. They also helped break a record: Their presence boosted attendance at the job fair to over 1,000 TSTC students, the most ever recorded at the semiannual event.

“This is the first time we have brought students from the West Texas campuses to the Waco job fair. We wanted to make our students aware of the massive and diverse amount of job opportunities available to them,” Julia Humphrey, director of TSTC Career Services, said.

TSTC provided free bus transportation to the Waco campus from West Texas. Students talked with representatives from companies looking to fill positions in various fields such as electrical power and controls, industrial maintenance, welding and wind energy.

For Brownwood welding student Jonathan Nossek, it was important to attend the job fair, even if he just started working on his degree.

“This helps get your name and face out there early and to learn about what jobs are available. Welding is in high demand, and I found out about a company that I could start interning with now, even though I’m only in my first semester,” Nossek said.

Nossek is pursuing his Certificate 1 in Structural Welding and expects to graduate in summer 2020.

David Cooley, a student in the Industrial Systems program in Abilene, said it opened his eyes to the variety of industries in which he can utilize his skills.

“I plan on staying in Abilene or the Abilene area, and this gave me some ideas of some different companies and industries I can look into in the area that would want my skills,” Cooley said.

Trevor Wene, a student in the Wind Energy Technology program in Sweetwater, said the trip was well worth the four-hour drive.

“You can only get good things from coming here,” Wene said. “This showed me that companies, which may not be wind companies, are interested in the skills we learn in the wind program because they can be used in other fields.”

Wene is in his third semester and pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree.

TSTC will host a job fair for West Texas TSTC students next spring.

TSTC will host a job fair for West Texas TSTC students next spring.