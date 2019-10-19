ZEPHYR — Michelle Lancaster was raised in the Air Force. She’s the eldest of four children. With her father being retired from the Air Force, and her mother a stay at home, Lancaster's lived in almost every state you can think of, she said,

After her father's retirement, the family landed here in Texas where Lancaster soon became a student at Tarleton State University in Stephenville. Originally an English major, Lancaster decided to be a science teacher in college upon realizing she could do more hands-on teaching with science.

“I enjoy being able to lecture and then show kids what I’m teaching in lab,” Lancaster said. “I felt I could do more as a science teacher in the classroom.”

She taught in Blanket and Comanche ISD for many years. She married and had a daughter with her then-husband, who is now deceased. Later in life, she ran into her high school sweetheart, Early ISD Tech Director Rick Lancaster, who had also lost a spouse and was raising his son as a single parent.

“I knew him as Shane back in the day,” Lancaster recalled with a laugh.

On the job for one year now in Zephyr, Lancaster teaches science for grades 8-12 and is enjoying teaching at a small-town school, and the one-on-one time she gets with each student to prepare them for life.

“As a teacher it’s a huge insult for a student to say they’ve learned nothing while being in my class,” Lancaster said. “If I can teach them something, in which they feel they’re walking away with more knowledge, I feel they did get something out of this class.”

Lancaster feels the environment the faculty provides for the students is preparing them with skills and education that can be used in their everyday lives, whether they're applying what they’ve learned in science, or basic survival skills as a teen in the times their growing up in.

Zephyr became a Guardian school this year, which allows guardians to be armed in case of emergencies, to provide a more physical and socially safe environment for the students.

When asked her thoughts on how she felt about being selected as the Bulletin's Teacher of the Week, Lancaster admits she was taken aback.

“I’ve never been voted teacher of anything and I’ve taught for 21 years so it was initially a shock, but truly an honor,” Lancaster said.