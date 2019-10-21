EDINBURG – All four high school marching bands from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District recently earned a University Interscholastic League Division 1 Rating at the 77th Annual Pigskin Jubilee.

The UIL Music Region 15 organized the annual high school marching band contest, which was hosted by Edinburg CISD at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Edinburg CISD has been a part of the marching band competition, since its inception in 1942. The Edinburg High School Band competed in the first-ever Pigskin Jubilee under the direction of James Barrett.

Currently, the district has four high school marching bands, including the Edinburg High School Bobcat Band, the Edinburg North High School Cougar Band, the Economedes High School Jaguar Band and the Vela High School SaberCats Band.