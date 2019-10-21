Early voting will get underway Monday and go through Nov. 1. In Travis and Williamson counties, voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location. Here are some key Central Texas ballot issues:

CITY OF AUSTIN

Proposition A: Calls for elections on any lease of city-owned property used as a sports or entertainment venue. A petition led to Proposition A earning a place on the November ballot. The measure gained steam in 2018 after city leaders gave the go-ahead for a contract for a stadium to house a Major League Soccer franchise, Austin FC. Passage of this measure could mean the city would have to hold elections each time leases for venues — including the Long Center, Zach Theatre, the Butler Park Pitch and Putt, and the North Austin YMCA — come up for renewal. Also, those facilities could be subject to millions of dollars in property taxes.

Proposition B: Seeks to require elections for expansions of the Austin Convention Center totaling $20 million or more and to ensure that no more than 34% of the city’s hotel occupancy tax go to the facility. About 70% of occupancy taxes currently go to the convention center.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Proposition A: Asks voters to put the county first in line to receive a portion of hotel occupancy tax revenue that would be used to renovate the aging Travis County Exposition Center in East Austin. The money, which translates to roughly $20 million a year, is currently being used by the city to pay down debt on the convention center. It is expected to become available by 2029. The expo center, on Decker Lane, hosts the annual rodeo, Republic of Texas motorcycle rally and other events. It's the largest event space of its kind outside the downtown area, and officials have said it is extremely outdated.

SCHOOL BOARD INITIATIVES

Del Valle school district: Residents will vote on a $284 million bond issue. District officials have said they do not need to raise the tax rate with this bond measure.

Manor school district: Residents will vote on a $280 million bond issue to help pay for growing student enrollment, modernizing older campuses and expanding student programs.

Lockhart school district: Residents will vote on a $92 million bond issue. If the measure passes, residents will have a net tax increase of between 3.9 cents and 8.9 cents per $100 of property value, according to the district’s website.

Coupland school district: Residents will vote on a $5 million bond issue to help pay for new school facilities and improve safety and security.