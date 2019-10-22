Dr. Steve Howard from the Gault School of Archaeological Research will present a program this Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Legacy Plaza Pavilion on Third Street in Goldthwaite. The program will highlight what archaeologists have learned about the peoples who lived here in Central Texas for thousands of years. Most people don’t know the true story so come and learn about these astounding people.

Prior to the program from 2-4 p.m., there will be a training session on how Indians made their arrowheads and tools. You can learn the basics of flint knapping which is what the technique is named.

Bring your arrowheads and Indian artifacts you may have at 4pm and have an archaeologist give you information on how old they are and what name they may be called. Most people want to know about the artifacts they have.

Food will be available to order at 5:30 p.m. prior to the program at 6 p.m.

For additional information, contact Del Barnett, local State Archaeology Steward at del5501@centex.net.