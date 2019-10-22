Brownwood City Council members ratified the Brownwood Municipal Development’s earlier action to buy property that will be used as fill dirt for retail development.

Council members took the action Tuesday to ratify the BMDD’s section to buy a 3.2-acre property on C.C. Woodson for $200,000.

The BMDD has negotiated a sales contract on the property, which is owned by Kent and Waren Price and is adjacent to the Pecan Bayou, council members were told.

The property will supply the city and BMDD with enough fill dirt for multiple future retail projects that are in the floodplain or floodway, the council was told.

Having the dirt available as part of a possible incentive package is a great way to help the BMDD pitch properties in the retail corder more effectively, council members were told.

The sales agreement has a 45-day option period, and an environmental study has been ordered. The sale is to close 15 days after the option period expires or sooner.

In other action, council members approved the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning classification for 10.35 acted at 3100 Stephen F. Austin.

Julie Gribble, along with future property owner TXR Railroad, request the zoning change of the property so it can be developed to become a storage and transloading yard for TXR Railroad, council members were told.

The property will be rezoned from C1 Local Business District and C2 General Business District to M1 Restricted Industrial District.

Also Tuesday, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading report on National Night Out actives of Oct. 1, when a total of 39 neighborhood parties were held in Brownwood, Early and in the county. Kading said he had a “great time. It was a wonderful event.”

Kading said it was satisfying to see the neighbor’s make the investments in the event. As part of the tuna drive held as part of National Night Out, 3,217 cans of tuna were collected for Good Samaritan Ministries. The large business winner was United Supermarkets, and the small business winner was Sparks Insurance, Kading said.