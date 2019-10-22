The Brown County Fair Association is looking forward to hosting the Third Annual Princess and Junior Miss contest. We are excited to provide a positive experience for young ladies as they represent the Brown County Fair Association as ambassadors during the Christmas parade, youth fair and rodeo. These young ladies will gain many skills including communication, poise and leadership when they are involved in the queen’s tea and fashion show.

The informational meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the home ec building. This is not mandatory and packets will be available at ag mart following the informational meeting. Nov. 11 is the mandatory sign up night at 6 p.m. at the home ec building. All paperwork will be due at that time. In order to be eligible to compete for princess you must be in the third through fifth grade, and to compete for junior miss you must be in sixth through eighth grade in Brown County. You must be a member of 4-H or Junior FFA program, will be participating in the 2020 Brown County Youth Fair, and are interested in being an ambassador for the fair association.

Rylie Guerrero, the reigning Brown County Fair Association Junior Miss, is the daughter of Johnny and Christina Guerrero. Rylie attends Bangs High School where she is involved in cheer, basketball, softball, track and field, FFA livestock judging and creed speaking. Rylie’s parents participated in stock shows while they were growing up. They have ensured she has had the opportunity to participate as well through 4-H where she participates in cooking, sewing, and photography. She is an active member in her church and community. She even started a toy drive for a cancer hospital in San Antonio, and a praise and worship (see you at the pole) program at her middle school. Rylie has enjoyed her year getting to meet many new people as the reigning Junior Miss.

Rylie reports, “I encourage all girls to run. It will be an experience they won’t forget.”

Cate Smith, the Brown County Fair Association Princess for 2019 is the daughter of Angie and Codie Smith. Cate is currently a sixth grader at Brownwood. She has a love for animals, youth fair, music and sports. She has been active in the past on a champion soccer and softball team. She is proud to have earned the star student award for PE and music every year in elementary school. She is active in the community through her church and by raising toys for children and donations for the animal shelter. She became involved in 4-H in the third grade which led her to show animals including rabbits and pigs, and she participates in home economics projects like cooking and crafts.

She reports, “Youth fair is my favorite time of year.”

The new Princess and Junior Miss will be crowned Monday, Jan. 6 during the fashion show. The youth fair is just around the corner and validations are underway.

• Nov. 9 — 8 a.m. swine validation

• Nov. 10 — 2 p.m. horse validation

The fair association would like to remind the community that membership sales are ongoing with our current queen contestants. A membership is required to participate in the 2020 Brown County Youth Fair, and they are for sale to the public. This is the largest fundraiser for the fair association.