25 years ago:

The Clinton administration, responding to Republican attacks on a leaked internal memo describing ways to pay for future programs, denied Sunday that the document supports tax hikes or cuts in entitlement benefits.

50 years ago:

MIAMI - Cold air sapped Laurie’s strength, calming it from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and forced it southward today, easing and possibly removing any threat to Florida.

75 years ago:

KANSAS CITY - A group of service men, aroused by a work stoppage which paralyzed the huge North American Aviation company’s bomber plant, stormed the plant entrances today dispersing pickets and tearing up union placards.

100 years ago:

Sir Charles Stewart, president of the Texas Land and Mortgage Company, of London, England, accompanied by G.A. Mitchell, one of the directors of this company, also of London, and A.G. Wood, manager of the Texas office of this company, of Dallas, Texas, spent a few days this week in our city.