Howard Payne University’s Office of Career Services invites area businesses and organizations to participate in its upcoming Career Fair. This free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Mabee University Center’s Bullion Suites.

This Career Fair will allow employers to recruit for professional full-time and part-time jobs as well as internships. The event will provide the opportunity to meet one-on-one with students seeking positions. Graduate schools are also invited to discuss their programs with prospective students.

“University career fairs are a benefit to everyone involved,” said Tammy Arreola, HPU’s career services coordinator. “It's a cost-effective way to get your name out in a positive light, to encourage talented job-seekers to consider you and to have actual conversations with people, rather than just reading resumes.”

A six-foot table and two chairs will be provided for displaying organization information. Table coverings are required. If an employer does not have a table cover, HPU will provide one for a $20 fee payable on the day of the event.

Private interview space is available upon request and must be reserved in advance.

Online registration is open for employers and organizations through Friday, November 1, at www.hputx.edu/career-services.

For more information about the Career Fair, please contact Tammy Arreola at 325-649-8630 or tarreola@hputx.edu. Further details are available on the Career Services Events page of the HPU website.