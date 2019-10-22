Lynn and Dan Humeniuk have been named Howard Payne University’s Homecoming 2019 Grand Marshals. They are among nine who will be honored during this year’s festivities, to be held November 1-2. Additional honorees are listed at www.hputx.edu/homecoming and are being highlighted individually.

The Humeniuks and the other honorees will be recognized during the Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, November 1, in the Mabee University Center’s Beadel Dining Hall. The honorees will also be featured in the Homecoming Parade on Saturday, November 2, beginning at 10 a.m. Ticket information for the banquet and a full schedule of the weekend’s events are available online at www.hputx.edu/homecoming.

Lynn Humeniuk graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1975 with a degree in criminal justice. She then went on to receive a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in criminal justice, sociology and psychology from Corpus Christi State University in 1982.

She is celebrating being a part of the HPU family for 25 years, having arrived at the university in 1994 as an adjunct faculty member. She has taught criminal justice at HPU since 2001. She had been the director of criminal justice since 2003 until her retirement in 2019. She received Outstanding Faculty Member recognition for the 2003-2004 academic year and received the Excellence in Teaching Award in 2011-2012 and again in 2015-2016. She is associate professor emeritus of criminal justice and sociology.

Dan Humeniuk graduated from Baylor University in 1977 with a degree in social work and a minor in sociology. He then went on to receive a Master of Science degree in social work from The University of Texas.

He worked at the Texas Youth Commission for 28 years. For nine years following, he served as the superintendent of the Ron Jackson Juvenile Correctional Facilities in Brownwood. He started teaching social work at HPU in 2006. He was appointed chairman of the department of social work/sociology and program director of social work in 2008. He was awarded HPU’s Excellence in Teaching Award for the 2013-2014 and 2017-2018 academic years. He is assistant professor emeritus of social work.

The Humeniuks have three children and three grandchildren.

