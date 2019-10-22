The Round Rock Police Department will act as a drop-off site for national Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

To prevent opioid misuse and accidental overdose, the Drug Enforcement Administration asks the public on Take-Back Day to dispose of controlled and over-the-counter expired and unused prescription drugs. Anyone can drive in and drop off, no questions asked.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans ages 12 and older have misused pain relievers. The increase in prescriptions of opioid pain relievers has been related not only to overdoses but is accompanied by a dramatic increase in the number of emergency department visits. Safe Kids recently reported that every 10 minutes a child under age of 6 is taken to an emergency room after getting into medicine.

The Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America said teens are obtaining medications from family members and friends. In addition, usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose potential safety and health hazards.

Given the impact on public health, LifeSteps Coalition supports the DEA Take-Back Day and work to increase awareness about safe disposal while advocating for effective practices to address the problem. The Coalition was awarded with a small grant to provide 5,000 medication disposal pouches to local pharmacies and clinics for free distribution to their clients and patients.

The Round Rock Police Department is located at 2701 N. Mays St.

Drugs can also be dropped off at Legacy Hills Park Pavilion, 200 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City; the Williamson County sheriff’s office, 508 South Rock, Georgetown; the Cedar Park Police Department, 911 Quest Parkway, Cedar Park; and Leander Police Department, 705 Leander Dr., Leander.