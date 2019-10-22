This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 7 individuals were arrested between 10/14/19 and 10/20/19 by area law enforcement agencies.

• Joe Lozano, 52, RCSO, MTR manufactured/deliver controlled substance; no bond.

• Raymond Aleman, 48, WPD, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession drug paraphernalia; bond unavailable.

• Misty D. Anderson, 35, Concho DPS, DWI w/children less than 15 years of age; bond $10,000.

• Charles A. Lee, 42, WPD, possession controlled substance; bond $8,000.

• Silvester N. Reyes, BPD, public intoxication, failure to change address; bond $250.

• Dejohn T. Perkins, 40, Concho DPS, possession marijuana; bond $1,000.

• Fernando D. Jaure, 26, Concho DPS, possession marijuana; bond to be determined.