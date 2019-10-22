Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice

Monday: Denver scrambled egg w/buttery toast, fresh apple, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges

Tuesday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, fresh sliced oranges, orange juice.

Wednesday: Egg & sausage breakfast taco, homemade salsa, fresh apple, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Thursday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh apple, apple juice, syrup cup.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice

Monday: Denver scrambled egg w/buttery toast, fresh apple, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges

Tuesday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, fresh apple, fresh sliced oranges, orange juice.

Wednesday: Egg & sausage breakfast taco, homemade salsa, fresh apple, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Thursday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh apple, apple juice, syrup cup.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Popcorn chicken w/diablo sauce & roll, spaghetti carbonara, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy crinkle cut fries, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh orange, juicy mandarin oranges.

Monday: Mini chicken corn dog, cheesy beef & bean tostada w/Spanish rice, garbanzo beans, peppered corn, fresh apple, diced peaches.

Tuesday: Spicy buffalo ranch chicken sandwich crispy chicken tenders w/dinner roll, crunchy cucumber slices seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh orange, diced pears in light syrup, country style gravy.

Wednesday: Country fried steak sandwich, spaghetti w/meatsauce & breadstick, juicy tomatoes, farm fresh cauliflower, Caribbean carrots, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Spicy whole grain chicken tenders w/dinner roll, creamy macaroni & cheese w/beef fingers, seasoned green peas, fresh orange, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, applesauce cups, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Biscuit/gravy or cereal, sausage, pineapple, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, diced peaches, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, berry blend, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: Waffles or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Chili dog or cheeseburger, twister fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, fresh carrots, grapes, choice of milk.

Monday: Chicken strip salad or chicken tenders or pizza,Italian green beans, garden salad, fresh carrots, watermelon, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fajita salad or crunchy taco or roast beef sandwich, Spanish rice, lettuce'diced tomato sherbet/raisins, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fajita salad or popcorn chicken or sloppy Joe, baked potato, fresh broccoli/tomatoes, fruity gelatin, choice of milk.

Thursday: Corndog or oven fried chicken, oven fries, carrots, rice krispy, fruit cup, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Pita pocket sandwich, fruit juice fruit, milk.

Monday: Sausage biscuit, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken-n-waffle, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast combo, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel, sausage fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, coleslaw, green beans, orange smiles, brownie.

Monday: Cheese pizza, garden salad, steamed California veggies, peaches.

Tuesday: Roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, tomato cup, fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Quesadilla, steamed corn charro beans, salad garnish, fruit cup.

Thursday: Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrot cup, fresh grapes, pudding.