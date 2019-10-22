Several roads in Southwest Austin are shut down Tuesday because of a possible sinkhole, according to Austin police.

Old Bee Caves Road, Travis Cook Road, Mountain Shadows Cove and those in the Thomas Springs area were closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Officers on scene of a traffic hazard due to a possible sink hole at Old Bee Caves and Travis Cook road. Roadway is shut down at Old Bee Caves, Mountain Shadow and the Thomas Spring area. Expect delays, Plan your route. #ATXtraffic

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) October 22, 2019