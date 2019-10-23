Take a tip from Australia with these four words about the flu vaccine: Get it before Halloween.

The vaccine against influenza is understandably among the least adhered-to immunizations around. Why understandable? Because unlike other vaccines, this one is needed every year. That feels inconvenient in our busy lives. The Centers fo Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over 6 months of age receive their flu vaccine by Halloween on Oct. 31.

Less than half of Americans get their vaccines in any given year, which is a deadly mistake. Last year nearly 80,000 Americans died from the flu, with nearly 12,000 of those deaths in Texas. Besides finding time in our busy schedule, another problem is that people hear about relatively low effectiveness rates and don’t understand what those numbers mean.

That makes it especially important to consider the case of Australia.

The country just got out of an especially tough and particularly long flu season that started much earlier than usual. Doctors here watch Australian flu seasons carefully because, located in the southern hemisphere, Australia’s winter and its flu season comes before ours, starting in June, and winds down in September. Their flu season often acts as a harbinger of what we can expect.

Two years ago, when Australia had a terrible flu season, ours mirrored that, with nearly 49 million people sickened in the United States, almost 1 million hospitalizations, and 79,400 deaths. The number of cases was the highest since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

It is impossible to predict with certainty how closely our flu season will mimic the one ending in Australia, but public health officials consider it a generally good indicator and a reason to set up a vaccination appointment now for ourselves and our children. Doctors recommend making sure those vaccinations take place by the end of October. Timeliness is especially important when you consider that it takes two weeks for the flu to take effect.

Delay can be tragic. During that difficult flu season two years ago, Texas experienced the death of a little boy whose parents, both doctors, had scheduled his flu vaccine for early January. Leon Sidari, a previously healthy 4-year-old, died of flu on Christmas Day. His parents have since become ardent advocates for timely flu vaccination. Sixteen more children died in Texas that flu season, twice the number of the two previous seasons.

Aside from the inconvenience, many people forego their annual flu vaccine because they think it’s not effective enough to protect them. It is true that developing a flu vaccine as effective as that for measles has eluded scientists so far. They must guess months before flu season which strains will dominate. But dominant strains can change even during flu season, and some flu strains can mutate between the time the vaccine is developed and the time people are getting their shots.

People heard that the vaccine wasn’t very effective in 2017-18, which kept too many from getting their shots. Going by rumor or early word is a mistake; it is not until February that health officials report on true effectiveness of a season’s vaccine.

Children, as it turned out, were fairly well protected by the vaccine two years ago, with an effectiveness rate of more than 50%. And even in less-effective years, the true power of flu vaccines is how it works throughout a community. The people who don’t get sick also don’t sicken others. The effect is multiplied.

Another important benefit: Even if the flu vaccine doesn’t keep you from getting sick, it will generally result in a much milder case. That can prevent hospital stays and deaths.

Here is an important, and saddening, statistic to remember about the flu shot: During that bad flu season two years ago, 186 pediatric deaths were reported in our country, breaking the record for a regular (non-pandemic) flu season. And about 80% of those deaths were among children who had not received their flu vaccination.

We have it within our power to prevent a repeat this year by making an appointment to protect ourselves and our children. Right now is the perfect time.

Allison Winnike, J.D., is the President and CEO of The Immunization Partnership, a statewide non-profit organization that aims to create a community free from vaccine-preventable diseases by educating the community, advocating for evidence-based public policy, and supporting immunization best practices.