Walker Brad Davis, Jr., 76, passed away in Ennis, Texas on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Brad was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Walker B. and Victoria A. (Guidroz) Davis, Sr. on October 28, 1942. He graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington, Illinois, in 1960. He went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Dallas Baptist University.

In February of 1965, he married Elizabeth Pritchett. Brad served his country proudly in the United States Army retiring as a Captain where he was a decorated Green Beret; he then went on to serve in the Texas Army Guard retiring from there as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Brad served his country for over twenty years in the US Army and addition time in the Texas Army Guard. He taught Computer Science at both Navarro College and Dallas Baptist University. He worked for Pengo Oil Company and was the owner of Data Design Technology. He was a member of the Saint Athanasius Anglican Episcopal Church of Waxahachie, where he was ordained on January 27, 2018.

He was also a member of the NRA, VFW, American Legion, First Look of Waxahachie, Special Forces Association, Vietnam Veterans of America and the International Fellowship of Christian and Jews. He was a Boy Scout and achieved Life Scout ranking.

As an adult, he was an Assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, during which time he supported his son in achieving Eagle Scout. He received the Leadership Development Award from BSA. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing.

Brad is survived by his wife of over fifty-four years, Elizabeth Davis; son, Dr. William C. Davis and wife, Deanna; daughter, Elizabeth Di Paolo; grandchildren: Julia, Payton, Kearstin and Will; one sister, Renda D. Davis and a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. William Moser, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in DFW National Cemetery at 2:15 on Friday, October 25, 2019, under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

