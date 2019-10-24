The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday:

• Anna Alvarado, 36, Abilene, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

• Dustin Atkins, 25, Brownwood, public intoxication

• Kevin Cogan, 33, San Saba, conviction — theft of firearm

• Tricina Crain, 40, Lubbock, violating promise to appear for theft and failure to identify

• Colten Crowder, 22, Early, amending probation

• Amanda Dentler, 37, Abilene, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

• Cynthia Dominguez, 50, Brownwood, public intoxication

• Brittany Duran, 25, Brownwood, theft

• Patrick Espinoza, 27, Brownwood, DWI second

• Theodore Glasscock, 43, Brownwood, traffic warrant

• Mary Hanson, 25, Comanche, probation/theft/forgery

• Christopher Henkel, 41, Brownwood, assault, interfere with 9-1-1 call

• Annelisa Hennagin, 31, Abilene, possession of methamphetamine

• Kyle James, 50, Temple, weekend commitment

• Rumaldo Martinez Jr., 45, San Saba, driving with invalid license

• Hailey Nickels, 24, Abilene, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify

• Kolton Reeves, 22, Early, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Effrin Reyna, 37, May, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, terroristic threat

• Anthony Saenz, 23, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Billy Sawyer, 58, Brownwood, driving with invalid license

• Angelica Silva, 20, Abilene, bond withdrawal for possession of a controlled substance

• Stephen Temple, 37, Brownwood, DWI, obstruction or retaliation

• Bryan Turner, 17, Early, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle