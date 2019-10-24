BANGS — As the date draws near to compete in Indianapolis the Bangs High School ag teacher Caleb Gamblin spoke about the Dragons’ strategy to take FFA Nationals — a three-day event slated for Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Upon entering the hallway and walking into Gamblin’s room there’s a great history of teaching, competing and wining competitions in ag on the walls. And there’s the feeling of great times and more to come at Nationals.

“For me to be able to go to Nationals just as my dad did, the team is definitely ready to compete and really excited, and my family was happy for me also,” Gamblin said. His father Ricky Gamblin was ag teacher at Bangs for 36 years.

Over the years, Gamblin has had the pleasure of coaching great ag teams and taking them to state. His hopes for these young men as they compete next week would be to take the win of course, and also the experience that builds a confidence that they can compete at this level in life and among their older peers because they were given the tools to do so.

There were challenging days for the team of sophomores that won state. As the team prepared to compete Gamblin wanted to make sure he instilled in them, “When making a mistake to not allow a mistake while competing to hinder their whole process, move on, clear your mind and keep going if that happens,” he said.

As a coach and once a competitor, Gamblin also drew from what was instilled in him by his dad. As a reference, Gamblin refers to older textbooks used by his father, and when needed he said, “I’ll ask him for advice.”