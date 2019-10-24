Howard Payne University’s Alumni Association will host a 5K race on Saturday, November 2, in conjunction with the university’s Homecoming activities. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund and student and alumni programming.

Most of the 3.1-mile course runs along Brownwood’s Camp Bowie Walking Trail and begins at Festival Park located at 3206 Milam Drive. Participants are invited to walk or run during the event.

Entry fees are $30 if paid through 6 p.m. on November 1 or $35 on race day (cash or check only at the event). HPU students pay a discounted price of $15 in advance or $20 on race day. To register in advance, visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. on November 2.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female as well as to top participants in various age groups.

HPU Homecoming 2019 – Yesterday, Today, and Forever – will be held November 1-2. A variety of events, including the 5K, are open to the community. For more information, visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming.