Howard Payne University recently hosted more than 120 individuals for the first installment of the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series. The event, held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, featured a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation on blockchain technology by Dr. Lester Towell, chair of the Department of Computer Information Systems (CIS) and professor of CIS, and Dr. Jodi Goode, assistant vice president for information technology services and chief information officer.

The program also included a student testimonial by Lauren Piper, a junior from Early majoring in the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy and jurisprudence, and special music by Suzanne Schad, a senior from Briggs studying music education.

Ann Jones Real Estate was the title sponsor for the event. Table sponsors were 3M Brownwood, Blevins Body Shop, Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Citizens National Bank, Kohler Co., Painter & Johnson Financial, Porter Insurance Agency, Robnett Integra Insurance Services, Smith & Sharpe Insurance Agency, TexasBank, Texas GoldStar Real Estate and Wendlee Broadcasting.

Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, shared his appreciation for the sponsors of the event and all who attended.

“I couldn’t be happier with our first Lunch and Learn event and am thankful for all who supported it,” said Dr. Hines. “Sodexo served a great lunch, Dr. Towell and Dr. Goode gave an insightful presentation and the event was a wonderful opportunity for our community and HPU to connect. I look forward to the next installment of our series in the spring.”

Details about the next Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event will be announced in early 2020. To sponsor a future Lunch and Learn event, please contact Sareta Delgado, executive assistant to the vice president for development, at sdelgado@hputx.edu or 325-649-8048.