From serving her country to serving her community, Faith Miller has found her passion: helping others.

Miller is a Texas State Technical College student in the Emergency Medical Services Emergency Medical Technician program at the Brownwood campus. Immediately after she completed her active duty service with the Army, she started her journey at TSTC.

“I got out of the Army on August 23 and started class on August 26,” Miller said. “It was crazy, but I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

Miller’s interest in working as an emergency medical technician was sparked while learning lifesaving basics during her time in the military. But a personal experience while being a patient herself helped clarify her pathway.

“When I was pregnant, my face paralyzed, and I had all the symptoms of a stroke. Thankfully, it wasn’t, but it was really scary,” Miller said. “The EMTs and paramedics were so helpful, calming and kind. I realized that I like helping people too, so why couldn’t I do this?”

Now that she is in college and working hands-on in the classroom and in clinicals, Miller feels assured that this was the perfect career choice for her.

“Everything that (EMTs and paramedics) do is amazing. Hopefully, I can be just as amazing because I love it. I love helping people,” Miller said.

Miller’s passion for her future career has not gone unnoticed. Instructor Stephen Sharp said that Miller is a shining example of what hard work can accomplish.

“Faith is an amazing student. She shows a lot of leadership and is dedicated to perfecting the technical skills, but also ensuring her patients feel as comfortable as possible. I look forward to seeing how far her career takes her.I think she has great potential and will be extremely successful in emergency medical services,” Sharp said.

Miller is expected to graduate this December as an EMT and plans to continue her education with TSTC in the paramedic program.

“TSTC has been so great. From Mr. Sharp to everyone, they are extraordinary. Any questions about my military benefits, to working with me when my two kids were sick, to providing donated uniforms if you can't afford to purchase them -- they make sure you have what you need to succeed if you will put the work in,” Miller said.

Miller encourages anyone interested in a career in EMS to attend an information session hosted at the Brownwood campus every Tuesday at 2 p.m.

