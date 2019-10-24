10:30 p.m. update: As a band of storms continues to dump rain on the Austin metro area, officials have continued a flash flood warning for Travis and Hays counties until 1:45 a.m.

These counties have received between 4 to 6 inches of rain, most of which fell over the last three hours.

Flash flooding triggered water rescues earlier Thursday evening, and a few roads in Kyle were closed over the last hour.

7:45 p.m. update: Flash flooding is occurring in parts of eastern Travis and central Hays counties, and both areas are now under a flash flood warning until 10:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

About 3 inches of rain have fallen in less than two hours, the weather service said. At 7:45 p.m., a rain gauge at the 5100 block of South Congress Avenue showed 4.6 inches of rain fell within an hour.

The weather service urged motorists not to drive through flooded roads or over flooded bridges. Flood deaths most often occur in vehicles, meteorologists said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics are currently responding to several water rescue calls.

7 p.m. update: The Austin metro area could receive an estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain every hour as thunderstorms continue to roll through the area, the National Weather Service said.

As a result, Travis, Williamson, Hays and Comal counties are under a flood advisory until 10 p.m.

6 p.m. update: Rain has begun to move into the Austin metro area, and more intense storms are on the way.

Northwestern Travis and Williamson counties are under a significant weather advisory until about 7 p.m. However, severe weather could continue into the night.

Expect strong winds and possible flash flooding and hail, the National Weather Service said. There is a 70% chance of rain in Austin, and that "chance" will become a certainty around 7 p.m., when the weather service puts the precipitation potential at 100%.

6:05 pm - we have issued a significant weather advisory on the storm near Lago Vista in northwestern Travis County for half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph. This storm is moving to the northeast.

— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 24, 2019

11:40 a.m. update: Batten down the hatches, bring in your Halloween yard decorations and secure your garbage cans because high winds are expected Thursday night and into Friday.

A wind advisory will be in effect for Central Texas from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. An advisory is issued when winds of 35 mph are expected.

The affected area — including the Austin metro area counties of Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell — could see sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts as strong as 35 to 40 mph, forecasters said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects in yards and neighborhoods. Tree limbs also could be blown down and pull down power lines, so beware of possible power outages. Forecasters also warn that drivers in tall vehicles, like large trucks or tall SUVs could find driving difficult amid the high winds.

Thursday forecast for Austin: OK Austinites, it’s going to be one of those weird weather days only Texans know how to dress for. You’ll need loose clothing to keep cool, an umbrella and a sweater!

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain during the day as temperatures rise to a high of 81 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Rain chances will increase to 80% at night when a cold front passes through Central Texas, bringing gusty winds and possibly hail to the area, forecasters said.

The front will move into the Hill Country around 4 p.m. before landing along the Interstate 35 corridor around 6 p.m. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain will likely fall along and east of the highway, and some areas could see 4 inches of rain, forecasters said.

Temperatures will drop to a low around 48 degrees at night when southeast winds are blowing 10 to 20 mph. Those winds will become north-northwest after midnight and could have 25 mph gusts, forecasters said.

The front will move east of I-35 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Friday will come with cooler temperatures and morning rain because of the front, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Showers and a thunderstorm will be possible before 8 a.m. with an 80% chance of rain and a high near 61. North-northwest winds blowing 20 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 47. North-northwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 70. Clear at night with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 77. Clear at night with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 66.