Brownwood ISD

ALL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)

MONDAY — Mini Cinni Roll, Diced Pears in light syrup

TUESDAY — Maple Mini Waffles, Unsweetened Applesauce

WEDNESDAY — Sausage Breakfast Pizza, Diced Pears in light syrup

THURSDAY – Halloween Parfait W/ Graham Crackers, Diced Peaches

FRIDAY — Ham, Egg & Cheese Whole Wheat Breakfast Quesadilla, Sweet Mixed Fruit

ELEMENTARY/ COGGIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

Lunch

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Chicken Fajita Burrito, Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Vegetarian Baked Beans, Unsweetened Applesauce

TUESDAY — Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup, Homemade Beef & Bean Burrito, Ham & Cheese Sandwich W/ Crackers, Seasoned Peas & Carrots, Sweet Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY — Down Home Chicken & Waffles, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich, Breaded Beef Fingers W/ Roll, Steamed Baby Carrots, Diced Pears in light syrup

THURSDAY — Cheesy Mummy Pizza, Toasty Cuban Melt Panini, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, Green Beans, Diced Peaches

FRIDAY — Philly Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Mozzarella Cheese, Chef Salad W/ Crackers, Homemade Cheese Pizza, Seasoned 7 Way Mixed Vegetables, Diced Pears in light syrup

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — BBQ Dog, Loaded Meatlovers Pizza, Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Dinner Roll

TUESDAY — Chicken Nachos W/ Spanish Rice, Homemade Beef & Bean Burrito, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll, Beefy Macaroni W/ Roll, Ham Macaroni & Cheese

THURSDAY – Hot & Spicy Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, The Ultimate Three Cheese Panini

FRIDAY – Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, BLT Dog, Spicy Pepperjack Cheeseburger

HIGH SCHOOL

Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Cheesy Nachos w/Spanish Rice, Seasoned Beef Nachos, Toasty Cuban Melt Panini, Ranch Grilled Chicken Wrap

TUESDAY — Ham Macaroni & Cheese, Beefy Macaroni W/ Roll, Hot & Spicy Popcorn Chicken w/Roll, Chef Salad W/ Crackers

WEDNESDAY — Homemade Beef & Bean Burrito, Beef Stew W/ Cornbread, BBQ Rib Pork Sandwich, The Ultimate Three Cheese Panini

THURSDAY – Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice, Whole Grain BBQ Dipper Sub without Cheese, Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Traditional Philly Cheese Steak

FRIDAY – Bacon Grilled Cheese W/ Tomato Soup, Pasta Carbonara, Sweet & Sour Chicken with Seasoned Brown Rice, Chicken Tenders Rice Bowl

Early ISD

ALL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)

MONDAY — Pancakes, sausage, muffin, yogurt

TUESDAY — Breakfast burrito, hash browns, breakfast strudel, cheese stick

WEDNESDAY — Biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, gravy, breakfast parfait

THURSDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt, spice muffins

FRIDAY — Morning griddle sandwich, breakfast sandwich

ALL SCHOOLS

Lunch (Includes fruit and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Breaded drumstick, roll, hot dog, sweet potatoes, corn, grapes

TUESDAY — Crispy tacos, Frito pie, veggie cup, beans, salsa, lettuce and tomato salad, orange smiles

WEDNESDAY — Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Tuscan vegetables, roll, fruit cup, cookie

THURSDAY – Hamburger/cheeseburger, hamburger salad, pizza, oven fries, carrots, snowball salad

FRIDAY — Pulled pork slider, chips, chicken parmesan, breadstick, garden salad, green beans, pineapple, cookie

Bangs ISD

ALL SCHOOLS

Breakfast

(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese

TUESDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt

WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY – Mini blueberry pancakes, yogurt

FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Lunch (Served with milk, fruit daily.)

MONDAY – Quesadillas, beans, corn, salsa, salad

TUESDAY – Pizza, marinara sauce, garden salad, green beans, fruit cup

WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrots, peaches, pudding

THURSDAY – Steak fingers, potatoes, gravy, roll, tomato cup, bananas and strawberries

FRIDAY – Sloppy joe, tater tots, vegetable medley, pears, brownie

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Lunch (Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Calzone, marinara sauce, Tuscan vegetables, salad, peaches, brownie

TUESDAY – Nachos grande, beans, salsa, carrots, salad, hot cinnamon apples, sherbet cup

WEDNESDAY – Ranchero wrap, corn, veggie cup, snowball salad

THURSDAY – Crispy chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green beans, apple slices

FRIDAY – Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, cucumbers, strawberries

HIGH SCHOOL

Lunch (Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)

MONDAY – Country fried steak, potatoes, gravy, roll, okra

TUESDAY – Chalupas, Spanish rice, salsa, beans

WEDNESDAY – Cheeseburger, tater tots, Rice Krispie Treat

THURSDAY – Chicken spaghetti, bread stick

FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, chips, coleslaw, green beans, cookie

Blanket ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Pancakes, sausage

TUESDAY – Breakfast burrito, hash browns

WEDNESDAY – Power breakfast, biscuit, eggs, gravy, bacon

THURSDAY – Sausage kolache, yogurt

FRIDAY – Breakfast sandwich

Lunch

(Served with milk daily.)

MONDAY – Chili dogs, sweet potatoes, corn, fries, grapes

TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, beans/rice/salsa, veggie cup, garden salad, orange smiles

WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, broccoli

THURSDAY – Pulled pork wraps, garden salad, green beans, chips

FRIDAY – Cheeseburger, garnish, oven fries, carrots, chilled pineapple

Brookesmith ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon

TUESDAY – Cheesy toast, sausage link

WEDNESDAY – Montecristo sandwich

THURSDAY – Breakfast burrito, hash browns

FRIDAY – No school

Lunch

(Served with milk daily.)

MONDAY – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, roasted potatoes, baby carrots

TUESDAY – Spaghetti bowl, breadstick, salad, Italian veggies, fruit cup

WEDNESDAY – Quesadillas, corn, beans

THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken, roll, oven fries, salad, pineapple cup

FRIDAY – No school

May ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Oatmeal, toast

TUESDAY — Pancake on a stick

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY – Breakfast toast

FRIDAY – Muffins, cheese sticks

Lunch

(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)

MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, corn, rolls

TUESDAY — Frito pie, celery, peas

WEDNESDAY — Fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, carrots

THURSDAY – Corn dogs, French fries, baked beans

FRIDAY – Grilled chicken sandwich, peas, broccoli, chips

Zephyr ISD

Breakfast

(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY — French toast, sausage

TUESDAY — Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs

THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY – n/a

Lunch

(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)

MONDAY — Steak fingers, gravy, rolls, potatoes, tomato cup, strawberries and bananas

TUESDAY — Spaghetti bowl, breadsticks, garden salad, California blend vegetables, fruit cup

WEDNESDAY — Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrots, peaches, pudding

THURSDAY – Quesadillas, corn, beans, salsa, salad

FRIDAY – n/a