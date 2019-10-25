Brownwood ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)
MONDAY — Mini Cinni Roll, Diced Pears in light syrup
TUESDAY — Maple Mini Waffles, Unsweetened Applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Sausage Breakfast Pizza, Diced Pears in light syrup
THURSDAY – Halloween Parfait W/ Graham Crackers, Diced Peaches
FRIDAY — Ham, Egg & Cheese Whole Wheat Breakfast Quesadilla, Sweet Mixed Fruit
ELEMENTARY/ COGGIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS
Lunch
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Chicken Fajita Burrito, Mini Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Vegetarian Baked Beans, Unsweetened Applesauce
TUESDAY — Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato Soup, Homemade Beef & Bean Burrito, Ham & Cheese Sandwich W/ Crackers, Seasoned Peas & Carrots, Sweet Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY — Down Home Chicken & Waffles, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich, Breaded Beef Fingers W/ Roll, Steamed Baby Carrots, Diced Pears in light syrup
THURSDAY — Cheesy Mummy Pizza, Toasty Cuban Melt Panini, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, Green Beans, Diced Peaches
FRIDAY — Philly Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Mozzarella Cheese, Chef Salad W/ Crackers, Homemade Cheese Pizza, Seasoned 7 Way Mixed Vegetables, Diced Pears in light syrup
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — BBQ Dog, Loaded Meatlovers Pizza, Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Dinner Roll
TUESDAY — Chicken Nachos W/ Spanish Rice, Homemade Beef & Bean Burrito, Juicy Pulled Pork Whole Wheat Sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll, Beefy Macaroni W/ Roll, Ham Macaroni & Cheese
THURSDAY – Hot & Spicy Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll, Oven Baked Biscuit Crust Turkey Pot Pie, The Ultimate Three Cheese Panini
FRIDAY – Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich w/Crackers, BLT Dog, Spicy Pepperjack Cheeseburger
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Cheesy Nachos w/Spanish Rice, Seasoned Beef Nachos, Toasty Cuban Melt Panini, Ranch Grilled Chicken Wrap
TUESDAY — Ham Macaroni & Cheese, Beefy Macaroni W/ Roll, Hot & Spicy Popcorn Chicken w/Roll, Chef Salad W/ Crackers
WEDNESDAY — Homemade Beef & Bean Burrito, Beef Stew W/ Cornbread, BBQ Rib Pork Sandwich, The Ultimate Three Cheese Panini
THURSDAY – Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice, Whole Grain BBQ Dipper Sub without Cheese, Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Traditional Philly Cheese Steak
FRIDAY – Bacon Grilled Cheese W/ Tomato Soup, Pasta Carbonara, Sweet & Sour Chicken with Seasoned Brown Rice, Chicken Tenders Rice Bowl
Early ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)
MONDAY — Pancakes, sausage, muffin, yogurt
TUESDAY — Breakfast burrito, hash browns, breakfast strudel, cheese stick
WEDNESDAY — Biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, gravy, breakfast parfait
THURSDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt, spice muffins
FRIDAY — Morning griddle sandwich, breakfast sandwich
ALL SCHOOLS
Lunch (Includes fruit and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Breaded drumstick, roll, hot dog, sweet potatoes, corn, grapes
TUESDAY — Crispy tacos, Frito pie, veggie cup, beans, salsa, lettuce and tomato salad, orange smiles
WEDNESDAY — Lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Tuscan vegetables, roll, fruit cup, cookie
THURSDAY – Hamburger/cheeseburger, hamburger salad, pizza, oven fries, carrots, snowball salad
FRIDAY — Pulled pork slider, chips, chicken parmesan, breadstick, garden salad, green beans, pineapple, cookie
Bangs ISD
ALL SCHOOLS
Breakfast
(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese
TUESDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY – Mini blueberry pancakes, yogurt
FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – Quesadillas, beans, corn, salsa, salad
TUESDAY – Pizza, marinara sauce, garden salad, green beans, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY – Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrots, peaches, pudding
THURSDAY – Steak fingers, potatoes, gravy, roll, tomato cup, bananas and strawberries
FRIDAY – Sloppy joe, tater tots, vegetable medley, pears, brownie
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Calzone, marinara sauce, Tuscan vegetables, salad, peaches, brownie
TUESDAY – Nachos grande, beans, salsa, carrots, salad, hot cinnamon apples, sherbet cup
WEDNESDAY – Ranchero wrap, corn, veggie cup, snowball salad
THURSDAY – Crispy chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green beans, apple slices
FRIDAY – Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, cucumbers, strawberries
HIGH SCHOOL
Lunch (Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)
MONDAY – Country fried steak, potatoes, gravy, roll, okra
TUESDAY – Chalupas, Spanish rice, salsa, beans
WEDNESDAY – Cheeseburger, tater tots, Rice Krispie Treat
THURSDAY – Chicken spaghetti, bread stick
FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, chips, coleslaw, green beans, cookie
Blanket ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Pancakes, sausage
TUESDAY – Breakfast burrito, hash browns
WEDNESDAY – Power breakfast, biscuit, eggs, gravy, bacon
THURSDAY – Sausage kolache, yogurt
FRIDAY – Breakfast sandwich
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Chili dogs, sweet potatoes, corn, fries, grapes
TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, beans/rice/salsa, veggie cup, garden salad, orange smiles
WEDNESDAY – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, broccoli
THURSDAY – Pulled pork wraps, garden salad, green beans, chips
FRIDAY – Cheeseburger, garnish, oven fries, carrots, chilled pineapple
Brookesmith ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon
TUESDAY – Cheesy toast, sausage link
WEDNESDAY – Montecristo sandwich
THURSDAY – Breakfast burrito, hash browns
FRIDAY – No school
Lunch
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, roasted potatoes, baby carrots
TUESDAY – Spaghetti bowl, breadstick, salad, Italian veggies, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY – Quesadillas, corn, beans
THURSDAY – Popcorn chicken, roll, oven fries, salad, pineapple cup
FRIDAY – No school
May ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Oatmeal, toast
TUESDAY — Pancake on a stick
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY – Breakfast toast
FRIDAY – Muffins, cheese sticks
Lunch
(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, corn, rolls
TUESDAY — Frito pie, celery, peas
WEDNESDAY — Fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, carrots
THURSDAY – Corn dogs, French fries, baked beans
FRIDAY – Grilled chicken sandwich, peas, broccoli, chips
Zephyr ISD
Breakfast
(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — French toast, sausage
TUESDAY — Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs
THURSDAY – Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY – n/a
Lunch
(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)
MONDAY — Steak fingers, gravy, rolls, potatoes, tomato cup, strawberries and bananas
TUESDAY — Spaghetti bowl, breadsticks, garden salad, California blend vegetables, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY — Boneless chicken wings, celery sticks, carrots, peaches, pudding
THURSDAY – Quesadillas, corn, beans, salsa, salad
FRIDAY – n/a