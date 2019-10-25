The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Brown County partnered with First Central Federal Credit Union and Howard Payne University to host “Buzz Talks: Building Wealth on a Ramen Noodle Budget.” The workshop was Oct. 17 on the Howard Payne University campus.

Courtney Parrott, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Brown County, said the event was a big success.

“We had 52 people attend, ranging from 12 years old to adults in their 60s. The majority of the attendees were our targeted demographic of college students,” said Parrott.

“Student loan debt is a national problem and I wanted to help teach young people how to manage their money now to set them up for a successful future.”

Jason Johnson, Ph.D., Texas A&M associate professor and AgriLife Extension economist, spoke about saving, spending, credit management and protecting yourself from identity theft. The participants were engaged and asked questions throughout the two-hour workshop and said they would like future workshops on specific topics related to money.

This was a joint effort for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices of Brown, Burnet, Coleman, McCulloch and San Saba counties.

Parrott said numerous local businesses generously provided coupons, free food items or other services to the participants of the workshop. These donations were called “free money,” and were given as door prizes. Parrott humbly thanked the businesses listed below and said the success of the program was due in part to their willingness to partner with the workshop: ‘Nspired Nailbar, Baird Brother’s Car Wash, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chicken Express, Chick-fil-a, Chili's, Common Grounds, Cotton Patch Café, D2Escape, Dairy Queen, Discount Tire, Domino’s Pizza, Humphrey Pete's, Kwik Kar, Little Caesars Pizza, Main Street Car Wash, McAlister’s Deli, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Rex’s Texas Lanes, Sonic, Sticks BBQ, Taco Casa, The Hide Out Golf Club, Underwood’s BBQ, United Supermarket, and Wal-Mart.

Halloween makes it more than spooky on the road

Halloween is coming soon, and children will be out in their neighborhoods to enjoy treats, fun, and games. Motorists and pedestrians can take steps to make this year’s Halloween a safe one! Although Halloween comes before the change back to standard time this year, the days are getting shorter, and the nights are getting longer. With shorter days comes more night driving. Because nighttime driving is more dangerous, it requires extra attention from motorists as well as pedestrians. Sadly, Halloween also increases the number of drunk drivers on the road at night. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting 42 percent of those killed in traffic crashes on Halloween night from 2013 to 2017 died in crashes involving a drunk driver.

NHTSA also reports that nearly two-thirds of all fatal pedestrian crashes occur in low-light conditions. The large number of young pedestrians out on Halloween evening makes this an especially dangerous time. Here is a scary fact from the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

That’s why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Educator Courtney Parrott, Brown County reminds motorists, parents and children of the following safety tips to keep in mind during Halloween and all year long.

Tips for Motorists

Avoid using handheld electronic devices.

Remember that as soon as you step out of your car, you become a pedestrian.

Be especially alert for all road users, including pedestrians, at night.

Slowdown in areas where pedestrians are likely to be or where sight distances are limited. Keep your windshield clean. Watch for children walking on roads, medians, and curbs. Enter and exit driveways carefully

Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked vehicles and from behind bushes and shrubs. They’re excited – and they are not paying attention.

Never drink and drive – tonight or any night. If you are partying, designate a driver.

If you see a drunk driver or impaired pedestrian on the road, contact local law enforcement.

Tips for Parents

Adults should accompany children at all times and supervise their “trick or treat” activities.

Teach children to “stop, look left-right-left, and listen” before they cross the street.

Use a flashlight, and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible to motorists.