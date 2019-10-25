



SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Hunter 5K on Saturday

benefits Cops for Charities

The Hunter 5K costume fun run in honor of Hunter Henderson and benefiting Austin Cops for Charities will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Avana Swim Center, 6700 Trissino Drive

Participation is open to all, including serious runners, families, kids, dogs, strollers and walkers. Children will not be allowed to ride bikes during the race.

Local business sponsors will provide various goods and services. The event will feature a prerace warmup with Orange Theory Fitness and post race activities.

For information or to register: thehunter5k.com.

ROUND ROCK

Drug Take Back Day

slated for Saturday

The Round Rock Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police headquarters, 2701 N. Mays St.

Residents can safely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous.

Materials accepted include prescription medicines, over-the-counter medications, diabetic test strips and pet medications. Materials not accepted include needles, syringes, thermometers, IV bags, medical devices and personal care products.

For information: bit.ly/2PbXkRc.

GEORGETOWN

Father Daughter Dance

Saturday at Community Center

The Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation will host the annual Father Daughter Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

Girls ages 4 and older can attend with their father or escort such as a granddad, uncle or older brother. The theme is “Halloween Costume Ball” and attendees are encouraged to wear a costume. This event features refreshments and light snacks. Professional portrait packages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 per person through Friday, and $20 per person at the door.

For information or tickets: parks.georgetown.org/fatherdaughter-dance.

BASTROP

Homemade items sold

at Holiday Market on Saturday

The Handmade Holiday Market will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lost Pines Art Center, 1204 Chestnut St.

The free event will feature local artists and craft makers selling handcrafted items at booths. There will be live music, glass blowing demonstrations, tacos and refreshments and an opportunity for kids to see a fire truck and meet local firefighters and first responders.

TAYLOR

Main Street Car Show

takes place Saturday

The city of Taylor’s seventh annual Main Street Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown.

The free event will feature the car show; live music from regional bands; craft, automotive, food and beverage vendors; new car dealer displays; a Cub Scout Pinewood Derby; and the opportunity to visit downtown shops, restaurants, bars, galleries and the new Pierce Park skate park.

Vehicle registration opens at 7 a.m. and vehicles are encouraged to be in place by 9 a.m. All makes and models are welcome. Car clubs and individuals will be eligible for awards in over 25 categories. Advance registration for show vehicles is $10, or $20 on the day of the event at entry gates.

Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Taylor and the ongoing restoration of the Taylor Fire Department’s 1916 American LaFrance Fire Truck.

For more information: taylortx.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Learn about seeds

from a master gardener

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host its “Hands on in the Garden” program on the topic of saving seeds from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M AgriLife training room, 3151 SE. Inner Loop.

Williamson County Master Gardener Stephanie Facey will discuss how seeds are formed, key things to look for when picking out seeds and hybrid versus heirloom seeds. The free program will offer a live demonstration on how to harvest from different seed-bearing plants/vegetables.

American-Statesman staff