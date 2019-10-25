At the new Menchaca Elementary School in South Austin, the glass wall in the art room can roll up so the classroom opens into an outdoor space. In another area of the campus, students can climb onto cascading wooden platforms to watch presentations, and classrooms abut large workspaces for students to collaborate on group projects.

Slated to debut in January, Menchaca is an example of a "modernized school" officials want to replicate throughout the Austin school district. To do so, district leaders want to shutter 12 schools and consolidate them with others, eventually housing the students at these updated campuses, some of which have yet to be built.

The ambitious plan, which spans five years, has prompted concern among families at the schools proposed for closure. They don’t want a modernized facility if it means locations being uprooted, teachers losing their jobs and academic programs being compromised. They also are uneasy with the fact the district doesn’t have the money to build the new schools, which they fear equates to consolidated campuses without any improvements.

In the next few years, district officials intend to call for another bond election — likely topping the $1.1 billion bond package voters approved in 2017 — but said they needed to start the process somewhere. This includes developing a plan to close Brooke, Dawson, Joslin, Sims, Maplewood, Metz, Palm, Pease, Pecan Springs and Ridgetop elementaries, as well as Webb Middle School and Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Those campuses, more than half of them east of Interstate 35, have aging facilities that are diverting desperately needed dollars from improving academic programs, which can be better accommodated in modernized schools, administrators say. The total cost of deferred maintenance is $26,858 per student at the campuses slated for closure, and $17,759 per student at the schools that would remain open, according to district data.

Teachers constantly worry about the conditions of their rooms, and the schools are uncomfortable environments, district operations officer Matias Segura said.

"Students can’t think about the work in front of them," Segura said. "It’s a tremendous burden on our teachers and on our principals. I want the facilities to perform the way they need to support our students."

Slated for a vote by the school board as early as next month, campus closures are among 40 proposals for sweeping academic and facility changes, which includes admission policy adjustments to prized magnet schools, grade realignments and teacher housing.

School district officials have said improving academic programs, especially for underserved communities, was the focus of the proposal, dubbed the 2019 School Changes plan. Closing schools and building modernized campuses was the byproduct of that, although district administrators did not use a weighted metric to decide which buildings would be shuttered.

The value of an existing school

Among the 12 schools on the closure list, the average age of buildings is 65, 17 years older than the average age of schools districtwide. The oldest campus on the closure list is Pease, which was built in 1876.

Segura said issues with plumbing, heating and air conditioning are among the most common problems reported by campus staff. The district fulfills about 80,000 work orders a year.

Eighty-year-old Ridgetop Elementary School, like many of the campuses on the closure list, differs drastically from the modernized campuses that district officials want to build. The hallways at the Central Austin school are windowless, with little natural light. Dented portable buildings house some of the upper grade classrooms and students wash their hands in decades-old cast iron trough sinks.

But teachers and students have made do with what they have. A colorful mural of Frida Kahlo painted by students covers an exterior wall of a portable building. Tennis balls are attached to chairs and desks so students can easily move them to make space for student collaboration. The interior yellow concrete walls are covered with student work, often written in Spanish because the campus teaches students in both languages regardless of what students grew up speaking.

Families said the building still holds value that can’t be easily replaced by a modernized campus located in another neighborhood. The district wants to consolidate Ridgetop students with Reilly Elementary School, located about a mile and a half away.

"Buildings have character. Buildings hold history. They’re meaningful to people amid the rapid pace of a growing city," Ridgetop parent Johanna Hosking said.

Hosking is concerned that, by closing Ridgetop, the school’s Spanish-English dual language program would be changed; staff members, from teachers to custodians, who are valued because they are bilingual, would be moved; and the new school would have too many students. Last school year, Ridgetop and Reilly enrolled a combined total of 590 students, and modernized schools the district are eyeing can hold as many as 800 students.

Former Trustee Ted Gordon said academic success can occur in any type of building — old or new. Lee Elementary School, for example, a popular Central Austin campus built in 1939, received an 89 on the state accountability ratings released in August, he said.

"These are schools that are much older … but because they’re schools that serve communities that have the power to keep them open, the district puts in enough resources to keep those buildings not only functioning, but to have the kind of (instruction) going on in the building that are considered to be first rate," said Gordon, who is hoping the district considers attendance boundary changes before shuttering schools.

Facilities in disrepair

In preparation for 2017 bond election, the district hired a third-party firm to assess the physical condition of each campus and whether the facility adequately provides educational services. Those reports informed decisions on school closures.

Ridgetop received "average" scores in both categories, according to the reports, which noted rusted pipes and a need to replace the heating and air-conditioning units, among other recommendations.

Ridgetop parents question the accuracy and fairness of relying on assessments conducted three years ago. The reports had dinged the school for not having reconfigurable furniture in the library, but another area of the report gave the entire campus full points for having such flexible furniture. The campus also has undergone improvements to address deficiencies found in the report.

According to the district, small improvements made to campuses since the assessments were done are unlikely to substantially change the facility scores.

The facility assessment "is based on cost to repair, so less costly work would not move the score as significantly as a comprehensive modernization project," said Drew Johnson, district director of bond planning and controls.

Parents have questioned whether 2017 bond money can be used to improve and save their schools from closing. Of the $14.9 million in 2017 bond dollars budgeted for the 12 schools on the closure list, less than a quarter of it has been spent or is committed as of Aug. 26.

District leaders have proposed directing those bond dollars to fulfilling elements of their proposal.

Because the entirety of their proposal would cost more than what they have — district officials haven’t specified what the net cost would be — another bond election would have to be called in the future.

"If they had a building already financed and paid for and constructed, and those kids were going to move over to that school ... I’d at least be more on board with it than I am now. But they don’t have that," said Pease parent Tim Krcmarik.

Are modernized schools better?

Menchaca, which is expected to cost $33 million, is among nearly a dozen modernized campuses in Austin under construction with existing bond dollars.

Christian Owens, a design principal at Stantec, an architectural firm that has helped design the $39 million Doss Elementary School, said features of modernized schools include flexible workspaces that facilitate collaboration, the use of technology, sustainable features that allow more daylight to flow into the building and the maximizing of every square footage, including hallways, for learning.

"What we’ve gleaned is that students learn best when learning is relevant and you’re simulating the workplace versus just getting a lecture and retaining the information," Owens said.

The Austin district this year held multiple meetings with parents, teachers and community members to get their input on what features they would like to see in their new campuses so that no two are completely alike. The Menchaca community, for example, values nature and the outdoors, so trees are recurring design elements scattered throughout the campus. Even windows were placed in such a way that students could see canopies of trees when they look out of their classroom.

"For us, that was not a priority for us. To go outside and experience the day was the priority," said Menchaca Principal Eliza Loyola about having the new cafeteria housed in a building separate from classrooms.

Although district officials have not yet seen how their students would use these updated campuses, neighboring school districts like Leander and Round Rock for years have touted the benefits of modernized campuses.

At Leander’s Glenn High School on a recent afternoon, students spilled into common spaces to collaborate on filling in a Venn diagram about "The Great Gatsby." Their teacher kept a watchful eye on them through the glass panels that make up the classroom wall.

"We believe modern school design that features adaptable learning spaces, optimal lighting and seamless connectivity contributes to these outcomes," said Corey Ryan, the district’s spokesman.

Research has shown that after the Los Angeles Unified School District rebuilt many of their campuses, elementary students made academic gains equal to about 35 extra instructional days. Secondary students also saw gains, but not to the same extent.

Lisa Goodnow, an assistant superintendent for the Austin district, said teachers and the academic programs that happen inside the schools still are the most important factors to student success. Modern schools will help facilitate that, she said.

"If we can save the money from patching roofs or fixing an HVAC, we can put that money into the salaries and we can put it into professional development and we can put that into resources," Goodnow said.

Staff writer Aaricka Washington contributed to this report.