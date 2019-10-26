Ray Hildebrand, whose song “Hey, Paula” was number one in the nation in the early 1960s, will appear twice in Brownwood on Friday, Nov. 1.

At 2 p.m., the public is invited to Redstone Park Assisted Living Facility, 2410 Song Bird Circle, where Hildebrand will play guitar and sing. The program will include remarks by Dr. Don Newbury, Chancellor Howard Payne University and columnist whose weekly meanderings run in the Brownwood Bulletin and some 200 other Texas publications. Newbury will introduce Hildebrand, a fellow alumnus of Howard Payne University.

Hildebrand will also appear with other personalities at the outdoor “cobbler-gobblin” dessert gathering outdoors near the Mabee Center following the alumni and sports hall of fame banquet Friday evening.

A resident of Kansas City, Hildebrand has written more than 500 contemporary Christian songs, more than 300 of which have been published. He served on the national staff of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for almost two decades, and was guest soloist at five Billy Graham Crusades.

At age 79, Hildebrand continues to entertain regularly at venues throughout the nation.

At 2 p.m., he will play guitar and sing at Redstone A resident of Kansas City, Hildebrand has written more than 500 contemporary Christian songs, and was guest soloist at five Billy Graham Crusades. He will play guitar and sing Friday night, Nov. 1, at Howard Payne University’s homecoming banquet; Thursday, Nov. 7, Primetime Live at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene at 10 a.m., and 6 p.m., Olney Library and Arts Center, and Sunday, Nov. 10, Lake Leon Baptist Church morning service.

Hildebrand is a graduate of Howard Payne University in Brownwood, where he was a member of the basketball team. He served on the staff of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for almost two decades, and at age 79, continues to maintain a busy schedule with appearances throughout the nation.