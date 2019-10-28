The Early Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to the city’s most passionate residents and businesses during its 41st annual banquet — presented Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure — Monday night at the Aldersgate Enrichment Center.

Nine honors were bestowed, including the 2019 Citizen of the Year, which was presented to Early City Administrator Tony Aaron by Kandice Harris and Domonique Stephens of the Early Chamber of Commerce.

Helen Tatum received the Heritage Award, while Early Police Chief David Mercer was chosen Public Servant of the Year.

Two new awards were presented as The ARK was named Non-Profit of the Year, while the City of Early was tabbed Community Partnership of the Year.

ASAP Creative Arts received Business of the Year, Gisele Grimes was selected Educator of the Year, Denise Hudson repeated as Board Member of the Year and Lisa Caldwell was designated Ambassador of the Year.

Randy Turner of KOXE/KBWD Radio served as the emcee for the event and announced the award winners. A live auction followed the presentation of awards, and Zak Webb performed after the auction concluded.

State representative for District 60 Mike Lang was also hand for the banquet, as was Glenn Rogers, who is running against Lang, along with other special guests of the chamber.

Harvest Moon Sponsors included Bilbrey Real Estate Group Home and Ranch, Smile Doctors, and South Park Medical Plaza.

Moonlight Sponsors were Aldersgate, Andy's Pest Troopers, Ann Jones Real Estate, ASAP Creative Arts, the Brownwood Bulletin, KOXE, Howard Payne University, MC Bank, Ranger College, Sparks Insurance Agency, Tongate Service, United Supermarkets and Weldon Wilson Electric.

Star sponsors included 3M, the Bruner Auto Group, CECA, Center for Life Resources, City of Early, CMS Healthcare, Comanche County Medical Center, Hardwick's Nursery, Landmark Life Insurance, Prosperity Bank, Spirit of Texas Winery and TexasBank.

Tablescape sponsors were Daybreak Community Services, Followwell Property Group, Gators Fun Factory, Interim Healthcare Hospice, and Mike Hall – State Farm Insurance.

Members of the 2019-20 Board of Directors are Tanya Collazo, Rhonda 'Cookie' Donahoo, Marc Followwell, Todd Greaves, Larry Hart, Denise Hudson, Stephanie Johnston, Ann Jones, Alan Lesley, Bobby Martin, Terry McDonald, Amber Ray, Mike Rodgers, Charlotte Tongate, and Jared Trowbridge.

The 2019-20 Ambassador Club features Rachelle Barge, Lisa Caldwell, Ashley Collinsworth, Tresta Donahoo, Sally England, Donna Evans, Bridgett Jo Evans, Chelsea Fulce, Jennifer Furry, Cindee Goodwin, Aracely Ibarra, Andra Iafrate, Dottie Layman, Lindsey Lowrey, Rod Martin, Joanne McCraw, Helen Tatum, Oscar Taylor and Gordon Warren.

Both groups were introduced prior to the presentation of the awards.