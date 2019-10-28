Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday is visiting the Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen for a public event and Austin for a private fundraising luncheon for Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

At Fort Hood, the vice president will observe a training exercise, participate in a roundtable discussion on veteran transition issues, and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel.

From Killeen, Air Force Two will fly Pence to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in time to speak at the campaign fundraising luncheon at an undisclosed location. Pence will be flying back to Washington, D.C., in the evening.

Austin motorists can expect some delays as the Pence entourage makes its way across town.

There are no public events scheduled on Pence’s Austin itinerary.

The vice president’s Texas trip follows the president’s Oct. 17 visit to Dallas for a campaign rally a the American Airlines Center.

His wife, Karen Pence, also visited the Capitol earlier this month. She spoke to military spouses and business leaders on the launch of a statewide Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone, which aims to help military spouses find resources, including education, networking and career placement across the country.

The Trump and Pence visits are another sign that they are not taking anything for granted in Texas in 2020.

While Trump expressed complete confidence that he will carry Texas in next year’s election, Texas Democratic Party communications director Abhi Rahman said that, “after all of the Trump-Pence visits the past few weeks, one thing remains completely clear: Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country and Trump is terrified of losing it.“

For a while earlier this year, it appeared that Fort Hood stood to lose some military construction money that might be diverted to the president’s signature effort to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border. But two projects that had been at risk — $33 million for a vehicle maintenance shop and $9.6 million for supply support activity— were spared.

The vice president’s visit to Central Texas also comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed members of the House on Monday they will vote Thursday to formalize their inquiry into impeaching the president.