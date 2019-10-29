Dr. Ernesto Rivera, Interventional Cardiologist performed the first renal artery stenting procedure at Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Lab. Dr. Rivera specializes in Interventional treatments of complex peripheral vascular diseases. With his multiple specializations and 30 years of clinical experience, this is one of the recently added services to Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s Heart Center. “We are excited for the future of our cardiology services and are pleased to add other quality physicians bringing their expertise to Brownwood Regional Medical Center,” said Jace Jones, BRMC CEO.

Renal artery stenting is a procedure to open the renal arteries -- the large blood vessels that carry necessary blood to the kidneys -- when they have become blocked due to renal artery stenosis (narrowing of the renal artery). Stenting opens the blockage and restores normal blood flow; if left untreated, the lack of blood flow to the kidney could cause death.

Dr. Rivera is a committed, fellowship trained interventional cardiologist. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology with more than 30 years of clinical experience and specializes in coronary intervention, pacing therapy and structural cardiology. He is also a published author, lecturer and researcher.

Dr. Ernesto Rivera, opened Heart of Texas Heart Associates in July 2019. The practice is located at 125 South Park Dr. Ste. A, Brownwood, TX. Call 325-641-8648 to make an appointment or you may request a referral from your primary care provider or visit www.BrownwoodMedicalGroup.com.

Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is a 188 bed acute care facility that has provided quality, competent and compassionate care to the Central Texas area since 1969. With community longevity, BRMC has grown to be the 3rd largest employer in Brown County. It is the only Full Service hospital caring for patients 24 hours a day within a 90 mile radius. By serving the surrounding counties, the key to our success is our commitment to progress in diagnosis’s and treatment options that is combined with a dedicated medical care team. Our services include inpatient care, a 24/7 level four emergency care department, on-site access to helicopter transport, women’s center/obstetric unit Level II Nursery including Cook Telemedicine services, outpatient services, accredited sleep lab center, heart center/interventional cardiology (cardiac catheterization lab), cardiac rehab, Walker Cancer Center radiation/medical oncology/hematology, surgical services, gastroenterology lab, and a hospitalist program. The imaging and diagnostic services are provided in-house and in a freestanding outpatient center. We have a freestanding Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, the BRMC Therapy Zone and four One Source Health Centers located in Brownwood-Express Care United Clinic, Early, Rising Star, & San Saba. The hospital takes pride in being the provider of choice caring for friends and family since 1969. For more information about BRMC and its services, visit BRMC-CARES.com.