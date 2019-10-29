A confrontation between an allegedly reckless driver and a man on foot Monday afternoon in Brownwood led to driver’s arrest on multiple charges, police said.

Travis Blackstock, 21, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of DWI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon, jail records state. Blackstock is free on bonds totaling $14,000.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers were dispatched at 2:50 p.m. to the 200 block of 10th Street on a report of a reckless driver. The complainant said the vehicle’s driver pointed a pistol at him as he drove by a second time.

The vehicle was reported stopped at the intersection of 10th and Center.

Officers located the suspect vehicle. Given the report of a weapon, officers initiated a felony stop and located a pistol tucked in the back of the driver’s jeans.

Officers detained the driver and spoke with witnesses and the complainant. Witnesses said the driver was “gunning” his vehicle’s engine and driving fast.

At one point, a homeowner walked into the roadway and approached the pickup as it was stopped nearby. The homeowner asked the driver what he was doing. The driver gunned the engine and accelerated toward the homeowner as if to hit him, police said.

The pickup then spun off down the road and the driver made a U-turn before coming to a stop.

As the pickup was making the U-turn, the homeowner retrieved a small baseball bat from his yard and began walking toward the pickup, which was stopped at the end of the block.

As the homeowner got closer to the pickup, he saw the driver point a handgun at him through the windshield. The homeowner backed away out of fear.

The driver accelerated toward the homeowner a second time and at the last moment swerved to miss him, police said. The homeowner swung his baseball bat and struck the pickup’s taillight.

As officers initially approached the driver, he was outside his pickup replacing a broken taillight with a new one that he coincidentally had in his possession, police said.