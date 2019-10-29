While we are all thinking of ghosts, goblins, candy, costumes, and all that Halloween represents, there are also those that will be celebrating Halloween “Hallows Eve – The Saints Day” by celebrating those who have passed away, by gathering together to light a candle and place flowers on their loved one’s graves. On America’s calendar, October signals Holly Holidays as a remembrance of a great year to come — specifically Yom Kippur as one of the holiest days of the year.

Lighting a candle for the dead on Halloween became a spooky tale over the years, and I’m sure there are some who may have or will need a ghostbuster or two; however visiting gravesites weren’t always, just terrifying.

The Bulletin sat down with Pastor Tom Washburn of Austin Avenue Church of Church to briefly discuss Hallows Eve and gain perspective in our celebrating of Halloween and how it started.

In conducting his research, Halloween started long ago with the ancient Celtic Festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. The pope later designated Nov. 1 as All Saints Day and the evening before was All Hallows Eve and later Halloween. Hallows Eve marked the end of summer and the beginning of the dark cold winter, a time of year associated with spirits and ghosts. On the night of Oct. 31 it was believed the ghost of the dead returned to earth, which later became Halloween and is celebrated by Americans with a full day of trick-or-treating.

“While in Brownwood, we just want to eat all of our kids candy when they get home,” Washburn joked.

A list of the best flowers and candles to celebrate Halloween includes:

FLOWERS

• House Beautiful reports dark red and purple flowers really bring in the Halloween feel and are gorgeous for the holiday.

• If going totally orange and black is too much, orange and yellow are a perfect substitute.

• Garlands in dark greenery and with fresh blooms

CANDLES

• Halloween candle holder full of Candy Corns

• Black Halloween taper candles purchased at amazon

• Glow in the dark black candles (black candle with glow in the dark stickers)

• Halloween Black skull candle

• Halloween spider votive holder lamp orientaltrading.com.

As for what's happening in Brownwood Halloween night, the list includes:

• Trick or Treat Train Rides at The Lehnis Railroad Museum from 5-7 p.m., one ride per child will be free.

• The 8th Annual Trick or Treat Trail held by Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting. Area businesses and organizations will offer candy, goodies, games and other fun activities free of charge to area residents. The event will also have a Halloween Costume Contest for all ages sponsored by Matthew Williams - State Farm.

• Lake Brownwood State Park 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat will have games set up with booths and candy; costumes are welcome for the event.

• Spooky Night Hike at the Lake Brownwood State Park will be feature a ranger-led Halloween night hike that includes a zombie apocalypse survival game. Learn what it takes to survive in the woods. It will not be scary.

• Care Nursing Home in Early from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Greenleaf Cemetery Association Board Members and Volunteers will be handing out candy to Greenleaf visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. in honor of residents and Downtown Brownwood business owners who are laid to rest at Greenleaf and who, no doubt, enjoyed and participated in Brownwood Halloween celebrations of the past.

• The Brownwood Evangelism Center will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1515 Avenue D.

• The Brownwood Bulletin will again take photos of trick-or-treaters from 5 to 7 p.m. Photos will appear online and in future print editions of the Bulletin.