Howard Payne University will display artwork by seven of its alumni as part of Homecoming 2019 festivities on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2. The Alumni Art Exhibition, located in the Dorothy and Wendell Mayes Art Gallery in HPU’s Doakie Day Art Center, will be open for viewing on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Artists with work on display are Tasha (VanderZee) Carter ’93 of Brownwood, Jonathan Ceniceros ’08 of Brownwood, Lauren (Humphreys) Kulesz ’06 of Arlington, Molly (Gore) Merck ’11 of Abilene, Julie (Wallace) Mize ’96 of Brownwood, Grant Reid ’05 of Comanche and Molly (Hull) Valencia ’16 of Brownwood. The show features artwork from a variety of media and methods: drawing, painting, photography, cut paper and mixed media assemblage.

“I’m excited for HPU to host an exhibit of artwork by alumni as part of Homecoming 2019,” said Laura Benoit, director of alumni relations. “I encourage the public to come see the wide range of artwork on display.”

For complete Homecoming details and the latest schedule information, visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 325-649-8007 or via e-mail at alumni@hputx.edu.