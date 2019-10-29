The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday:
Bow Ballard, 22, Coleman, public intoxication
Ana Gonzales, 35, Brownwood, burglary of vehicle
Colt Greenrock, 23, Early, assault
Thomas Harbison III, 37, Brownwood, assault
Garland Herridge, 29, Brownwood, DWI
Brittany Hudson, 23, Brownwood, DWI
Tanner Jackson, 20, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest
Gilberto Ramirez Jr., 24, Brownwood, public intoxication, motions to revoke for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana
Stephen Temple, 37, Brownwood, DWI
Joseph Womack, 27, Brownwood, parole warrant
Bradley Clanton, 41, Abilene, exploitation of child/elderly/disabled
Robert Fry, 56, Brownwood, indecency with a child sexual contact, possess/promote child pornography
Dakota Fulton, 31, Joshua, possession of marijuana