The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Bow Ballard, 22, Coleman, public intoxication

Ana Gonzales, 35, Brownwood, burglary of vehicle

Colt Greenrock, 23, Early, assault

Thomas Harbison III, 37, Brownwood, assault

Garland Herridge, 29, Brownwood, DWI

Brittany Hudson, 23, Brownwood, DWI

Tanner Jackson, 20, Brownwood, interfere with emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest

Gilberto Ramirez Jr., 24, Brownwood, public intoxication, motions to revoke for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana

Stephen Temple, 37, Brownwood, DWI

Joseph Womack, 27, Brownwood, parole warrant

Bradley Clanton, 41, Abilene, exploitation of child/elderly/disabled

Robert Fry, 56, Brownwood, indecency with a child sexual contact, possess/promote child pornography

Dakota Fulton, 31, Joshua, possession of marijuana