The October session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments against a Brownwood man in connection with a pursuit in August 2019 that led to the seizure of methamphetamine.

Alex Lopez Jr. 33, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

Lopez, who was indicted as a repeat and habitual offender, remains in the Brown County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling 155,000.

According to an earlier report by deputy Kaleb Hopson:

Hopson saw a pickup run a stop sign in Brownwood the night of Aug. 29 and made a traffic stop. Hopson learned the driver, identified as Lopez, did not have a valid driver’s license. Hopson asked the driver to step out so he could be arrested, but the driver refused.

As Hopson began unbuckling the driver’s seatbelt to remove him from the vehicle, the suspect put the vehicle in drive and began driving with Hopson halfway inside the truck. The suspect drove for several feet until Hopson could no longer hold on.

The suspect drove erratically at high speed and ran several stop signs at busy intersections, and at one point collided with the rear end of another vehicle, Hopson’s report states.

The suspect was forced to stop his vehicle when he spun out of control and was blocked in by Hopson’s patrol vehicle.

The suspect got out and ran, and Hopson chased the man down on foot. Hobson walked back to the suspect’s pickup and saw a bag on the ground near the driver’s door. The bag contained 173 grams of methamphetamine, and the suspect had a methamphetamine pipe in his sock, Hopson’s report states.

Hopson searched the pickup and found two pistols. One of the pistols was confirmed stolen through the Comanche Police Department.

The suspect has several felony convictions and is on parole through December 2019, Hopson’s report states.

The methamphetamine the suspect possessed was not a user amount, and was packaged into six one-ounce baggies, the report states.

Also indicted, according to district attorney Micheal Murray’s office:

Robert Colt Carlisle, DWI

Rafael Gomez Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver repeat offender

Dylan Stanbery, possession of a controlled substance

Racheal Harris, possession of a controlled substance

Demetria Valenzuela, possession of a controlled substance

Kylee Shay Rittiner, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Alvin Lee Collins, possession of a controlled substance

Jodie Loraine Griffin, possession of a controlled substance

Cynthia Flanagan, possession of a controlled substance

John Glen McGlasson, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Joe Cadena Jr., assault family violence enhanced

John Michael Sledge, assault against public servant

Christy Jo Trub, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Tisha Marie Aguinaga, forgery

Blake Raburn, forgery

Mark Ledesma, sexual assault, assault family violence — occlusion

Tony Keith Day, assault family violence — enhanced/repeat offender

Ermelinda Ann Sierra, assault family violence — enhanced

Dawn Jenea Geron AKA Dawn Janae Bennett, theft — aggregated

Jason Trent Sproles, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Matthew A. Darholt, possession of a controlled substance