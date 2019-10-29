Howard Payne University’s School of Music and Fine Arts held a dress rehearsal Monday evening for its Homecoming 2019 musical, “Little Women,” by Allan Knee. Performances are Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. in HPU’s Mims Auditorium.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and students and are available for purchase at the door on the evenings of performances.

Knee’s “Little Women” is a musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel of the same name. Set in mid-19th century Maine, the musical tells the coming of age story of four sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring these characters and this show to life,” said Dr. Greg Church, professor of music and artistic director of the musical. “We hope audiences enjoy watching and listening as much as we have enjoyed bringing this small portion of Americana to the stage.”

Cast members include Caleb Bostick, a junior from Brownwood; Jacob Bowren, a senior from San Antonio; Kyra Chapa, a senior from Pasadena; Taylor Davis, a senior from Alvin; Sara Heinrichs, a senior from Hico; Mackenzie Langham, a sophomore from Lake Jackson; Ryan Miles, a junior from Goldthwaite; Deejay Moses, a senior from May; Laurel Pinkney, a junior from Carrolton; Andreahnna Rosenquist, a junior from Brownwood; and Luke Victor, a senior from Austin. Additional crew members include David Frost, a freshman from Bertram; Lunday Maninger, a freshman from Brownwood; and Alek Mendoza, a sophomore from Bangs.

Additional faculty directing the musical are technical director Dr. Nicholas Ewen, assistant professor of theatre, and musical director and conductor Dr. Christopher Rosborough, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities.

For more information about “Little Women,” contact HPU’s School of Music and Fine Arts at 325-649-8500. A wide range of additional events are scheduled for HPU’s Homecoming. For complete details and the latest schedule information, visit www.hputx.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 325-649-8007 or via e-mail at alumni@hputx.edu.

Applications are being accepted for the spring 2020 semester at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.