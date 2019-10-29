Scammers “are in full force,” the Brownwood Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Remember to not give out your personal information or any financial information at all. Keep these items guarded and only give to people whom you have initiated contact with, the post state.

Be alert. Phone calls generally peak this time of year. The Brownwood Police Department will never call someone seeking financial support, the post states.

Brownwood police and sheriff’s blotters

Friday, Oct. 25

• Child abandon/endanger — 1700 block of Magnolia. CPS did welfare check on two children in a home with no adult present.

• Hit and run — 200 block of East Commerce.

• Illegal dumping — CR 297, Zephyr.

• Vehicle theft — Highway 183.

• Public intoxication — Main Street, Blanket.

Saturday, Oct. 26

• DWI arrest — 1500 block of Belle Plain.

• Vehicle burglary — 3800 block of South U.S. 377, female suspect arrested.

• Theft — 300 block of Bluffview.

• Assault — Hog Creek Road.

• Assault — CR 165, Bangs.

• DWI second — FM 2632.

• Theft — David Street.

Sunday, Oct. 27

• Vehicle theft — 700 block of Avenue D.

• DWI — CR 102/Highway 279.

• Hit and run — FM 3021.

• Terroristic threat — Brook Valley, May.

• Theft — Brin/Avenue C, Brownwood.