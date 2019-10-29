EARLY — A juvenile has been identified in connection with the the damage of the a backboard at McDonald Park, the Early Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

The parents have came forward with the information and were scheduled to meet with city officials.

“Coming forward to admit their wrongdoing and accepting the consequences of one’s actions without knowing what those consequences will be requires a strong commitment to doing what is right,” the Facebook post states.

City officials were notified recently that someone threw a rock that hit and shattered one of the backboards at McDonald Park.

There has been an increase in vandalism at this park over the last few months, the City of Early’s Facebook page states.

If park visitors notice that rest rooms have been locked or paper products have been removed, it is because someone continues to place handfuls of towels in the toilets, the post states.

There have also been incidents of smearing soap across the entire bathroom as well.

It is is the city’s goal to provide the best amenities for citizens and anyone who sees these activities is asked to report it. The city has no choice but to limit access to these amenities if the vandalism continues, the post states.

In other incidents:

• Police Sgt. Brandon McMillan made a traffic stop Sunday that led to a K-9 alert on the vehicle followed by two drug-related arrests.

Denise Gay Jones, 23, of Blanket and Rocky Allen Hasty, 24, of Brownwood were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, Brown County Jail records state.

According to an email from Early police:

McMillian made the traffic stop at 9 a.m. on Early Boulevard near FM 3100 for an expired registration sticker. McMillian noticed numerous signs of nervousness and other suspicious circumstances and brought out the K-9 Jambo for a free-air search around the outside of the vehicle.

Jamb, who is trained to alert on marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, alerted to the car.

McMillian searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine.

• Officers responded Oct. 24 to an apartment in the 1000 block of Early Boulevard, where an anonymous caller reported a 4-year-old child left alone in an apartment.

Officers arrived and began checking the area when a female arrived. Officers discovered a 4-year-old child left alone in the apartment. Officers notified Child protective services and completed an investigation that will be forwarded to the District attorney’s office.

Officers also responded to the following calls and began an investigation:

• Sexual assault of a child that occurred in July.

Domestic violence, 100 block of Lucus.

Attempted suicide, 100 block of Lucus.

• Agency assist with sheriff’s office on North Highway 183 for domestic violence call.

• Terroristic threat, 1000 block of Early Boulevard.

• Fire call, 100 block of Salt Creek.

• Suicide attempt in 100 block of Northline.

Fire call in 100 block of Early Boulevard.

• Illegal dumping in 1200 block of Eastwind.

Accident, agency assist. Truck hit railroad overpass.

• Accident, FM 3100 and Early Boulevard.

• Noise Nuisance in 100 block of Buffalo Trail.

• Prowler in 100 block of McDonald.

• Accident on Highway 183 south just outside city limit, 18-wheeler jack knifed

• Accident in 200 Blk Early BLvd

• Numerous reckless driving calls