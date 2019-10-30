A Brownwood man was sentenced recently in 35th District Court to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls, both under the age of 14, over a 21-month period, court records state.

District Judge Steve Ellis approved a plea bargain and sentenced Garrett Scott Curtis, 29, to the term after Curtis pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children, according to information form District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office.

Curtis has been in the Brown County Jail since his Dec. 2 arrest. Curtis’ bond was set at $500,000 when he was indicted in November 2018.

According to a complaint filed by Brownwood detective Jared Spohn:

Spohn received an intake from Child Protective Services in July stating that one of the girls had made an outcry of sexual abuse while visiting with a relative in another town. The girls were taken to a hospital for treatment and were scheduled for forensic interviews and a sexual assault nurse exam (SANE) in Williamson County. Interviewers were told of sexual assaults that occurred at multiple locations including Curtis’ home, in a deer stand and in a tent, the complaint states.

In other recent sentencings, according to Murray’s office:

• Fernando Santos Perez pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance — drug free zone and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• James Robert Noble pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

• Jacob Allen Goldsboro pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Goldsboro also pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• David Knight, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was adjudicated and sentenced to seven years in prison.

• Gregory Jones, on probation for stalking, was revoked and sentenced to six years in prison.

• Cheryl Ann Carpenter, on probation for DWI, was revoked and sentenced to six years in prison.

• Devin York pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Luis Fernando Romero, AKA Luis Olguin, pleaded guilty to evidence and assault family violence occlusion and was sentenced to five years in prison. Romero AKA Olguin, on probation for possession of a controlled substance was revoked and sentenced to 24 months in state jail.

• Antonio Del Rio, on probation for fraud, was revoked and sentenced to three years in prison.

• John David Adams, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to two years in prison.

• Sandra Escobar, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

• Jose Lopez-Patino, on probation for DWI, was revoked and sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

• Monica Ann Martin, on probation for debit or credit card abuse, was revoked and sentenced to eight months in state jail.