GOLDTHWAITE — A section of U.S. Highway 84 near Goldthwaite was dedicated earlier this week in honor of Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Sgt. William “Karl”’ Keesee.

Keesee, a Brownwood native, died in the line of duty in October 2015. Keesee lost his life in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County at age 49.

A ceremony Tuesday morning at Goldthwaite High School Tuesday morning honored Keesee. Members of Keesee’s family, representatives of law enforcement agencies, local officials and Goldthwaite students were among the guests.

Mills County Judge Ed Smith read a resolution by the Mills County Commissioners Court granting the memorial designation “DPS Sgt. William ‘Karl’ Keesee Memorial Highway” on the section of US 84 from CR 100 to FM 1029.

Guest speakers were Texas DPS Northwest Regional Director Joe Longway, State Rep. District 59 J.D. Sheffield, Texas Highway Patrol Chief Ron Joy and Keesee’s son Trooper Karlton Keesee.

Karl Keesee joined the DPS in 1990. He was the 217th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1837, the DPS has said.