GORDON WOOD HALL OF CHAMPIONS INDUCTIONS NOV. 1

Former Brownwood Lions whose high school athletic careers span from the early 1960s to 2010 will be inducted into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions this year. In addition, Ken Schulze, the radio “Voice of the Lions” during the 1960s, will be inducted posthumously. This year’s selections will be honored with a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The ceremony will be held at the Christian Life Center of First United Methodist Church, 2500 11th St., Brownwood. Former players being inducted as this year’s Hall of Champions class include Graylon Brown, Keith Howey, Russell Sheffield, and Jeff B. Smith. Fifty years after their crowning achievement, the 1969 state champion Brownwood football team will also receive special recognition during the ceremony.

HARVEST FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES FOOD, FUN AND FELLOWSHIP NOV. 2

Harvest Family Life Ministries food, fun and fellowship will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Greater Faith Community Church at 417 Wesley Street. Attendees will include foster and adopt parents, former foster youth, agencies, child welfare, CASA, kinship parents, churches and community partners.

16th ANNUAL OWENS TRADE DAY NOV. 2

The 16th Annual Owens Trade Day Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Owens Education Clubhouse at the intersection of U.S Highway 183 and CR 405. There will be a bake sale and barbecue lunch as well. For more information, call 325-217-4431.

MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT EVENT NOV. 5

To observe Medicare Open Enrollment, the Area Agency on Aging of West Central Texas has teamed with Brownwood Senior Center to give you a chance to learn about Medicare Part D prescription plans for 2020 and to get more information about Medicare and services offered in the community. Join them for The Medicare Open Enrollment event (Lights, Camera, Enroll!) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Brownwood Senior Center located at 110 S. Greenleaf. For the best plan comparison, please bring your Medicare card and current list of prescriptions. For questions and details please call the Area Agency on Aging at 325-793-8417.

GIRL SCOUTS ARCHERY TRAINING NOV. 9

Archery training is open to all Girl Scouts Brownie age and older from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 2500 11th Street in Brownwood. The fee is $10 per girls and snacks will be provided.

GIRL SCOUTS HE AND ME DANCE NOV. 15

The Girl Scouts He and Me Dance, open to Girl Scouts of all ages, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at 901 Avenue B. The them this year is Candy Shop. Dress up and bring your best guy and dance the evening away. The cost is $5 a couple and registration is due by Nov. 4.

GIRL SCOUTS SPACE SCIENCE WORKSHOP NOV. 23

The Girl Scouts will hold a Space Science Workshop, open to Cadettes and older, from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at 901 at Avenue B. Come observe and explore light and what it teaches us about the universe. Registration closes Nov. 15 and the cost is $3 per girl.

BROWN COUNTY GIVES ANNOUNCES GIVING TUESDAY DEC. 3

Brown County Gives is a collaborative effort among local Brown County non-profits to focus National Giving Tuesday efforts locally. In 2019 Giving Tuesday is on Dec. 3. For more information and a list of the non-profits participating please visit our Facebook page or our website.

GIRL SCOUTS ELECTRIC WONDERLAND DEC. 14

The Girl Scouts will host an Electric Wonderland, open to junior age Girl Scouts and older, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 901 Avenue B. Come make holiday jewelry by transforming small circuits into holiday attire everyone will want this holiday season. Registration closes Dec. 8 and the cost is $25 per girl.