The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 22 for new member, Thai Chop Kitchen.

Thai Chop Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant bringing Brown County a taste of authentic Thai Cuisine, all the old Chinese favorites and Anna's delicious twist on both.

Located at 420 N. Main in Brownwood they are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.