Rick Scadden and his wife switched to rainwater harvesting in the mid-1990s after learning that water wells around RM 12, just west of their Bee Cave area property, were going dry.

The system provides water for their daily needs and the roughly 2,000 gallons of water per month they use. Scadden said in the 24 years they’ve had this system, they’ve had water delivered to the home six times, and two of those times were during the 2011 drought.

“It's an age old way, and it’s making a comeback because it is viable in our area when you look at the amount of rain we get and the ability to treat it on site and use it,” Scadden said. “It’s self sufficient and conserves water.”

Even though it is not in use, a water well—installed in 1978—still sits on Scadden’s property. He volunteered his well for a county groundwater study, finding that the groundwater level on the property dropped. He says the well, which sits in the middle Trinity Aquifer, might have even gone dry by now had the family not made the switch to rainwater.

The Trinity Aquifer stretches from the Red River in North Texas to the eastern edge of Bandera and Medina counties, west of San Antonio, and has three sections: the upper, middle and lower. The aquifer is the primary source of groundwater for thousands of domestic and ranching wells across the Hill Country, including those serving over 1,000 households in southwestern Travis County.

Officials don’t know exactly how many wells tap the Trinity Aquifer; they’ve only been tracking since 2003. But since then, more than 2,000 groundwater wells have been installed, about 70% of them for domestic use, according to Barton Creek Edwards Aquifer Conservation District data. Other wells are used for ranching needs, irrigation and public water systems.

But as growth has moved west of Austin and toward the Hill Country, more people have started to drop water wells on their land, putting a heavy demand on the Trinity Aquifer.

More than 1.4 billion gallons of water are pumped from the area annually, and because parts of the middle Trinity Aquifer are depleted, the majority of water is being pumped from the lower aquifer, accounting for about 62% of water, according to recent data.

To help manage and conserve the water below ground, members of the Southwest Travis County Groundwater Conservation District board are urging voters to approve the creation of a groundwater conservation district on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The district would include Bee Cave, Lakeway and West Lake Hills, as well as unincorporated areas of Travis County west of those cities, and land between the Hays County line and the Colorado River. The board, which was created by state House Bill 4345 in 2017, would be charged with preserving and protecting groundwater through education, outreach and waste prevention.

Surface water — rain that finds its way to streams and rivers — is regulated by the state. But groundwater, water found in the crevices and pores of rocks known as aquifers, has traditionally been managed by the rule of capture, meaning landowners can put pumps in the ground and pull out as much water as they want to.

A new study from Travis County and the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District hydrogeologists found that water east of the Bee Creek fault, which runs north of Lago Vista Vista, down Lake Travis’ Bee Creek tributary and along RM 12 into Hays County, is not being recharged as quickly as it is being pumped out, causing low groundwater levels around Lakeway and Bee Cave.

Brian Hunt, senior hydrogeologist with the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, said the water level has dropped up to 300 feet since 1978.

Researchers and local property owners fear that as more growth moves toward the Hill Country, more wells will be drilled, depleting the groundwater supply that feeds into several homes.

Low groundwater also impacts stream and river flow, which is an important part of the ecosystem, official said.

Christy Muse, a spokesperson with Shield Ranch, a protected wild land about 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin, said the 6,800-acre ranch along Barton Creek has two conservation easements on the property that will never be significantly developed and will always be managed for the protection of water resources and wildlife habitats. Home to numerous native plants and animals a depletion of the aquifer could be detrimental to the ecosystem.

“We are grateful for the work that Travis County and the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District are doing to evaluate groundwater resources in our area,” Muse said. “And we are hopeful that the Southwest Travis County Groundwater Conservation District will be confirmed next month so they can carry on this important science and public outreach effort.”

Scadden, a board member of the Southwest Travis County Groundwater Conservation District, said rainwater harvesting is just one alternative to dropping water wells and the conservation of groundwater. But with the creation of a groundwater district, board members would be tasked with regulating pumping as well as research other ways to reduce the demand on the aquifer.

“There is no magic bullet to meet the needs and be cost effective,” Scadden said. “Part of this will be educating people.”

Rick Braun, general manager for the Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, said since the district’s incorporation in 2001, residents have become more aware of their water use. The district serves more than 365,000 people in western Hays County.

“In the last 10 years i’ve been here, people have been paying attention to what they are using,” Braun said. “Permit users are aware of the district and pumping regulations and having been working great with us (to conserve).”

Despite what the study might find, some property owners do not believe the creation of a groundwater conservation district would save water and instead is an erosion of property rights and an anti-growth measure.

Bee Cave Council Member Jon Cobb told the View/Picayune that he was against the creation of the district citing the lack of due process and infringement on private property rights. He added that forming a district would not save groundwater and would lead to an increase in taxes.

“This is not about saving water,” Cobb said. “This is about gaining control of the resources. This is an anti-growth measure and undermines the rights of private property owners.”

He added that forming a district would mean residents not within a water district--whether that be a city or a utility district—would be at a disadvantage.

Board members have said the district would not impose taxes on residents or levy metering or production fees on certain domestic wells. High volume non-exempt user fees will primarily fund the administration of the district. Pumps capable of producing more than 10,000 gallons per day, will be metered and will have production fees. Agricultural properties of more than 10 acres and will also be metered and charged if they are capable of pumping more than 25,000 gallons a day.

Each district is legislatively different in how it defines exempt and nonexempt wells, but both the Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District and the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District have about 100 permitted wells that pay fees.

Juli Hennings, a board member for the Southwest Travis County Groundwater Conservation District, said she was reluctant to name specific entities that would be impacted by fees, under the proposed legislation 5%, or 1700 wells, would be required to permits, metering and drought curtailment plans.

The confirmation of the district and an election of board members is listed as Proposition A on the ballot, although some ballots might have two Proposition As— one for the exposition center an the other for the groundwater conservation district. Early voting ends Nov. 1. If approved, it will be the 99th groundwater conservation district in Texas.